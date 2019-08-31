What a glorious summer this has been. Through the support of family and friends we had the awesome privilege of visiting our daughter in West Hollywood. Thank you all for your prayers and help! Becky sends love to all on the East Coast and continues to revel in the sunshine and warm weather.
Following our red-eye trip home we celebrated the opening of the United Way campaign with the Alberici family at the Doubledays game and got thoroughly soaked. (Special thank you to long-lost teacher friend John for his umbrella assistance in getting back to my family and french fries!) We have volunteered to be part of this year's United Way campaign particularly in the Cayuga County north end, with senior citizens and alumni groups. We believe in the shared mission of United Way and are proud to support this amazing incentive to fund local outreach agencies.
The very next day was our annual Pilgrim family picnic. We celebrate every year on the weekend closest to our Kukum ("grandma" in Cree) Pilgrim’s birthday. This year we were hosted on beautiful Lake Ontario by cousins Joe and Val Hutchinson. Family traveled from West Virginia, Virginia, Buffalo, Massachusetts, Port Byron and Marietta, and surprise new cousins from Ontario, Canada. We talked and talked and laughed and ate and talked and shared some more. Our "new cousins" are the great nephew and niece of our grandparents William Charles and Lillian Viola Pilgrim. He has done a great deal of genealogical research and shared family info back centuries from Canada, Scotland and Ireland. We all honored our matriarch Margaret Pilgrim Hutchinson, still bright and capable into her 90s! Commemorating and celebrating four generations with more than 30 of us never gets old!
That evening we met with fellow historians at the Pineville pavilion in Conquest to continue to celebrate history and all we do to promote and incorporate our heritage throughout Cayuga County.
On Aug. 18, the four “Pilgrim girls” got together again. We celebrated the 99th birthday of our mom, Betty Vormwald Pilgrim, by sharing an angel food cake (since we are assured that she is with the angels) and singing and dancing to “We Are Family” at the (I hope) first annual talent show, produced and emceed by Lauren Banko of the youngest generation.
Many celebrations are yet to come. The Countryside United Methodist Church roast beef supper season kicks off at 4 p.m. Sept. 7. Again we offer and celebrate generations of cooking prowess and recipes by sharing local produce and skills. We hope to see many of you. We know our stairs to the basement dining room can be a challenge, so we have a special dining area set aside if this is a concern.
The town of Conquest will celebrate our senior citizens soon. Get your reservations to Regean or Lisa quickly! We have a great time sharing food, stories and fellowship. We are grateful to live in a town that appreciates the heritage and honors our senior members in our beautiful facility!
I have spent many hours at the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park this summer. There are two months left of our 2019 season; come pay us a visit any day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and maybe consider being a docent to share our story. The rainy weather at the beginning of summer discouraged some visitors, but we are making up for it now! The past week we had lots of folks stop on their way to the New York State Fair and continue to welcome travelers from all over the world. We celebrated the 25th anniversary of the purchase of the Erie House Tavern/VanDetto home recently. Talk about perseverance! Wow!
My Sunday afternoons at the Brick Schoolhouse in Cato have been fulfilling. Thanks to all who stopped and took a step back in time with me. The Montezuma Heritage Park thrills me with the devotion, imagination and industry as do the folks in Brutus who are proceeding with amazing outreach and design at the Centerport Aqueduct Park. As work continues to house the Lock 52 Historical collection in downtown Port Byron, I know we all wish them well on their new initiative. If you have some time and elbow grease to spare, please let one of the Emerson brothers or Mike Riley know! What a great time to be aware and to celebrate our history!
At a recent CIViC Heritage event, we mentioned that the 200th anniversary of the Conquest, Ira and Victory split from Cato is fast approaching. Any ideas on how to celebrate?