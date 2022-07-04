Lincoln: Port Byron reunions, Conquest planning and more

Summer is the time for reunions, family picnics and general conviviality that our weather allows! It is becoming safer to congregate. Hallelujah!

The Port Byron Alumni Banquet was held for the first time in two years. Classes of 1972 (David Waterman), 1971 (Cheryl [Lincoln] Pratt, Cherie [Samson] Harmon, Patricia [Carbino] Flynn, Evrand Blass, Dana Allen) and 1970 (Ramon Seamans, Cathy [Connell] Mucedola, Susan [Namisniak] Barrette, Carolyn Waterman) were honored. George Mills, Charles Scanlon, Joan (Merritt) Scanlon and Josephine Vitale celebrated the 70th anniversary of their graduation. Scholarships were awarded to Madison Cioffa, Ashley Rooker, Allie Conklin, Emila Gislason, Brianna Coleman and Taylor Cuddeback. Hall of Fame honorees Andrea Pilgrim Seamans and Mary Lou Brundage Brown were installed, as were pioneer couple Addie Armstrong and Stephen Gutchess.

It has been an honor and a task worth celebrating to be a part of the Conquest Comprehensive Planning Committee. Connecting and reconnecting with neighbors to make our town even better has been stimulating! We will be hosting our second community meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21. We will have survey results, a draft of our vision statement, maps and charts. We are so rich in resources — help us to respect and responsibly protect them! Hope to see many of you. It will be an open house format, so feel free to stop in, stay for a minute or stay a couple of hours — there will be a plethora of information.

On Thursday, July 7, Countryside United Methodist Church's Community Cupboard will be the recipient of Potters Farm to Fork's Thankful Thursday. Your breakfast, lunch or dinner bill will help families in our area with their basic needs. We are grateful to Potters for its outreach. You probably already know how good the food is, but if not, this is a great day to find out!

I had a fantastic time sharing “Maud the Erie House Dog” with Sennett Senior Citizens. Hopefully, I encouraged many of them to visit our amazing venue! Recent visitor information shows 2,914 visitors as of June 25, with a high of 145 on Sunday, June 26, to spur us on! Worldwide visitors from Switzerland, Germany, Japan and Croatia have enjoyed hearing about the Erie Canal. On Saturday, July 9, I will be reading about Maud at Seymour Library; won’t you join us in the Children’s Room?

Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.

