Lincoln: Port Byron Telephone Co. still taking care of Conquest 100 years later.

A shout out to Jim Weston of TDS, our local phone company! A few weeks ago we took the plunge and signed up for high speed service for our computers! A fine young man came and spent a great deal of time installing same. We have now a reasonable expectation of having service that doesn’t time out, is pixilated or kicks us off in progress while bill paying. At our next power outage we found that he had neglected to tell us that we would lose all service. In the past, our old desk phone still worked even without electrical power.
Conquest loses power frequently. Certainly not as much as past years, but most lines are not buried and are at the mercy of wind, falling trees or careless motorists. While digging through paperwork we did find notification that our service needed a battery during power outages. After a very long time on hold and a number of transfers I was told that the battery would be arriving within a week and that we could install it. Although I was pretty sure that was not the case I thanked them. All this, of course, was as the virus was heating up locally and folks were becoming anxious. While driving home from a Port Byron delivery, I noticed a TDS truck pulling out of the lot. I decided to follow to see if I could get some answers. Six and a half miles later the truck pulled over and so did I. I pulled on my mask, walked up to the truck and a fine young man asked, “Mrs. Lincoln do you need something?” Boy was I glad to see a familiar face! Jim Weston assured me that indeed we could not install the battery unit ourselves, that his supervisor had just ordered some battery backups and they would be pleased to do a quick install! I made sure to tell him how pleased his great-grandfather would be with the service he provided, and by the way, did he need a mask? That was a month ago, we do have our battery unit and every day I intended to research Port Byron Telephone Co. and find a photo of Ted Weston.
Port Byron Telephone Co. filed as a domestic business corporation in the state of New York on Friday, Feb. 17, 1905. Charles Weston’s idea to have a local company was unusual but certainly doable in those days. According to the Syracuse Journal on Tuesday, April 18, 1905, “the Port Byron Telephone Company have a large force of men engaged setting poles in the village and vicinity, and expect to have the line in working order by Juno 1.” The business soon gave service outside the village. Running miles of telephone cable to outlying areas was certainly a challenge. From a 1941 Port Byron Chronicle article: “C. Theodore Weston began his 18th year as treasurer and manager of the Port Byron Telephone company, with which organization he has been connected for more than 25 years. Mr. Weston's father, the late Charles Weston, was instrumental in forming the company and was its manager until his death in 1923, when his son took his place. He started as a lineman and electrician and worked his way up though the ranks to his present post.”
As a lineman, Ted Weston’s work ethic was more than honorable. The story persists and I am sure is true that during a snowstorm a line was down in Springlake. Ted attempted to drive but the storm was too bad. Abandoning his vehicle, he walked almost two miles to the downed wires, fixed the problem, got back to his car and made it safely home. That was the business ethic of the Weston family and it has persisted through the generations even though the company is now very much not local. It is an honor to recognize and applaud exemplary service and I wish I could locate that photo!
Everyone is consumed by our 2020 COVID-19 situation. Denny Randall’s column last week documented the similarities to the influenza outbreak during and after World War I. In an Oct. 19, 1918 issue of the Port Byron Chronicle (which cost five cents, by the way) every local reporter from Wolcott to Cato to Conquest to Centerport and Port Byron mentioned sicknesses and deaths from influenza or pneumonia brought on by the flu. Even soldiers writing home mentioned the sickness. From the Conquest column: “A large number in town are suffering from the prevailing epidemic. The school and churches are closed.”
Families, however, were still traveling. Many mentions of family dinners, luncheons and gatherings although “the meeting of the Sons of Veterans Auxiliary has been postponed indefinitely,” the Legion convention and the “Hollowe’en Social which was to be held at the Grange Hall, Conquest has been postponed due to the epidemic.”
The Port Byron columnist mentioned that school was to resume next Monday. It would seem that although many, many were sick that as far as possible normal activities continued. It certainly was and is a conundrum. This was also the paper in which John Cool’s death was reported. “Mrs. Margaret Cool is critically ill with influenza and the knowledge of her son’s death is a terrible shock.” John Cool was the first Port Byron man to die in World War I. Our American Legion Post is named for him.
The spring Countryside Roast Beef suppers will not be held. We will let you know about the fall. Amazing Grace Parish continues to worship, have Bible study and board meetings via Zoom. The Citizen’s e-story about our daughter Becky’s interaction with Prince Harry and Meghan got over 100 likes! We thankfully can be connected more safely than back in 1918. Stay well dear readers. Remain strong.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!