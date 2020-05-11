Lincoln: Port Byron Telephone Co. still taking care of Conquest 100 years later.

A shout out to Jim Weston of TDS, our local phone company! A few weeks ago we took the plunge and signed up for high speed service for our computers! A fine young man came and spent a great deal of time installing same. We have now a reasonable expectation of having service that doesn’t time out, is pixilated or kicks us off in progress while bill paying. At our next power outage we found that he had neglected to tell us that we would lose all service. In the past, our old desk phone still worked even without electrical power.

Conquest loses power frequently. Certainly not as much as past years, but most lines are not buried and are at the mercy of wind, falling trees or careless motorists. While digging through paperwork we did find notification that our service needed a battery during power outages. After a very long time on hold and a number of transfers I was told that the battery would be arriving within a week and that we could install it. Although I was pretty sure that was not the case I thanked them. All this, of course, was as the virus was heating up locally and folks were becoming anxious. While driving home from a Port Byron delivery, I noticed a TDS truck pulling out of the lot. I decided to follow to see if I could get some answers. Six and a half miles later the truck pulled over and so did I. I pulled on my mask, walked up to the truck and a fine young man asked, “Mrs. Lincoln do you need something?” Boy was I glad to see a familiar face! Jim Weston assured me that indeed we could not install the battery unit ourselves, that his supervisor had just ordered some battery backups and they would be pleased to do a quick install! I made sure to tell him how pleased his great-grandfather would be with the service he provided, and by the way, did he need a mask? That was a month ago, we do have our battery unit and every day I intended to research Port Byron Telephone Co. and find a photo of Ted Weston.