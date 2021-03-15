Lincoln: Remembering life before COVID-19 and Conquest's 150th

The celebration of the bicentennial of Conquest, Ira and Victory should be starting on March 16. The CIViC Heritage Historical Society will be hosting a Zoom planning meeting on April 6. Please let me know if you are interested and I will get you the Zoom codes. I can be reached at llincoln@tds.net or (315) 776-4726. Our celebrations will consider all safety and health restrictions. Hopefully there can be some inter-town celebrations. Band or vocal concerts? Ball games? Worship services? Fire department competitions? We are sure ready for some fun! I was hoping for a repeat production of “Clinton’s Ditch," but think 2022 might be a safer option.

Fifty years ago, Conquest celebrated the sesquicentennial of our town. I am not even sure I knew that there was a word for the 150th celebration, but we sure had an incredible weekend! I can really still feel the excitement and anticipation of working together on this magnificent undertaking. The camaraderie, free-flowing ideas and creativity made each meeting an organic activity. Everyone was engaged in making our weekend the highlight of the summer. The fact that we were able to get permission to display a sign over Route 38 promoting our celebration, then getting together at the Conquest fire hall to hand-make the sign and then to negotiate to find a bucket truck and expertise to hang said sign — just wow! And yes, there were a couple of folks who said it couldn’t be done! That was just one aspect of the planning that came to fruition. This was an exciting example of a grassroots idea that prospered and grew. Each organization and business in town took responsibility for their own participation, but also fostered the energy and excitement to continue goodwill throughout the process. It remains to be seen if the current situations and populations can celebrate our bicentennial with equal aplomb and creativity. Yes, that is a challenge!