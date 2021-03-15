Lincoln: Remembering life before COVID-19 and Conquest's 150th

Dear readers, how is your pandemic journal coming? I admit I got lazy, but have started writing again. Hope you are keeping on. Even an incomplete day-to-day journey will shed some light on our 2020 struggles. Our family will be completely vaccinated soon. I hope you have been persistent and successful. I would like to extend a personal thank you to our local Citizen for their outstanding job of keeping us informed on our Cayuga County situations throughout the past year. I know it has not been easy, but the paper has been published 6 days a week. Thank you! Thanks also to our local health organizations and for their engagement of local governments in signing up folks to be vaccinated. I know several town clerks took a deep breath and just did it! Conquest’s Lisa Tortorello is fantastic!
The last public event we attended was the Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School matinee production of "Tarzan" on March 13. We discovered during "strike" and the after-party that school would be shutting down. Our last in-person worship service was at Countryside United Methodist Church the next morning — quite possibly that shouldn’t have happened if we had been paying closer attention to emails. We really had no concept of the scope of this virus and the myriad of changes that would affect every aspect of our lives. But we persevered. There have been losses and tragedies but through energy, love and innovation Cayuga County has struggled together and is celebrating well over 20% vaccination, when 12 months ago we floundered to even think of such a prospect.
The celebration of the bicentennial of Conquest, Ira and Victory should be starting on March 16. The CIViC Heritage Historical Society will be hosting a Zoom planning meeting on April 6. Please let me know if you are interested and I will get you the Zoom codes. I can be reached at llincoln@tds.net or (315) 776-4726. Our celebrations will consider all safety and health restrictions. Hopefully there can be some inter-town celebrations. Band or vocal concerts? Ball games? Worship services? Fire department competitions? We are sure ready for some fun! I was hoping for a repeat production of “Clinton’s Ditch," but think 2022 might be a safer option.
Fifty years ago, Conquest celebrated the sesquicentennial of our town. I am not even sure I knew that there was a word for the 150th celebration, but we sure had an incredible weekend! I can really still feel the excitement and anticipation of working together on this magnificent undertaking. The camaraderie, free-flowing ideas and creativity made each meeting an organic activity. Everyone was engaged in making our weekend the highlight of the summer. The fact that we were able to get permission to display a sign over Route 38 promoting our celebration, then getting together at the Conquest fire hall to hand-make the sign and then to negotiate to find a bucket truck and expertise to hang said sign — just wow! And yes, there were a couple of folks who said it couldn’t be done! That was just one aspect of the planning that came to fruition. This was an exciting example of a grassroots idea that prospered and grew. Each organization and business in town took responsibility for their own participation, but also fostered the energy and excitement to continue goodwill throughout the process. It remains to be seen if the current situations and populations can celebrate our bicentennial with equal aplomb and creativity. Yes, that is a challenge!
The Conquest Fire Department will host a Palm Sunday chicken barbecue for takeout only. Pickup starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27. This indeed is a welcome sign of recovery! Easter services and roast beef dinners remain to be determined. Thank you! Stay well and stay safe.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.