Lincoln: Remembering the Conquest sesquicentennial 50 years ago

On Friday, Aug. 13, 1971, the town began its celebration with a rock dance at the town barn.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the parade began at Dave Douglas’ and ended with a ceremony at the ball park (at that time at the town barn). The parade included Port Byron and Cato-Meridian school bands, and fire departments from all around. Port Byron firefighters pulled their hand pumper and drove the famed “Little Mo.” There were floats from local families and businesses.

The town board dressed in period costumes, riding in a Frank Gilmore-driven horse wagon. Roy Thompson and Lulu McDuffie were honored as the wise elders in a specially decorated wagon. Co-chairs of the committee, Margaret Young and Dewey Lincoln, rode at the head of the parade on a tandem bicycle!

The day, of course, had political speeches. Our county legislator, Paul Burke, spoke on the choices in America and how fortunate we were to be able to choose. Winners of the essay contests were Mark Lincoln, Scott Lincoln and Meg Corrigan. Their dreams and hopes for Conquest included: a “playground with baseball and softball fields and swings and slides and maybe picnic tables.”