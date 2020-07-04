Lincoln: Saying goodbye to some of Conquest's finest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the most fascinating things about being an historian is the detective work — that is, until you hit a "brick wall"! Linda Slayton Granath reminded me of our joint appreciation for a beautiful headstone in the Conquest cemetery and my promise to find the story. Diligent searching for Norman Gilmore, who died on March 14, 1861, has revealed very little. He was born in Vermont and his family lived in Conquest in 1850 and 1860. When he died he was 13 years, 9 months and 9 days old. His family farmed, and in 1860 a young woman named Josephine Campbell, about his age, lived with them. His father Levi was Conquest highway commissioner for a time. Would love some help if a Gilmore relative has anymore information about Norman or his family.

Seems as if this is a season of goodbyes. I will miss Roberta Guy Green. Even though she graduated a few years ahead of me, she was always willing to mentor an underclassman — her yearbook message to me: "Hope you have as much fun in PBCS as I did!" Her good humor and smile seemed never to falter; she seemed to not even be aware of how attractive she was and what an inspiration! Her guiding friendliness at the Erie House the past few years helped staff and volunteers to be welcoming to our visitors. Wherever she was, there was a positive light and energy. Many, many folks valued her friendship and are missing her.