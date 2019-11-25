I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I have to be involved. "Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can as long as ever you can."
As I have mentioned, the Alberici family’s passion for good works brought us into the United Way family. Through this association, we have had wonderful fellowship with senior citizen groups throughout our county, met Tim Locastro, had our first “slider flight” (who knew?) and have shared fundraising adventures with some incredible folks. We are approaching one of the plateaus of this community effort. If you have not pledged or given to the United Way of Cayuga County, please do so.
The town of Conquest has sent hundreds of boxes to deployed soldiers. Nov. 19 was our holiday "packing party." One of our Girl Scout troops descended on our town building and wow, did they get busy. We filled eight boxes with homemade brownies, candy, cookies and popcorn. Volunteers purchased small gifts and they were all packed in home-popped popcorn and sent on their way. Through generous gifts, our shipping costs were covered — thank you to neighbors and family! I can only imagine that the hope and love we sent with the goodies will make a soldiers’ faraway holiday feel a little like home.
Port Byron churches have organized to provide an abundant Christmas for local families. Please call the Federated Church of Port Byron if you would like to be part of this outreach. Kathy Wilt is searching for bell ringers on Dec. 14 and 15. Please call her if you would like to assist in this effort to provide for emergencies in our communities. Port Byron school grades and staff are donating items and involved in filling these needs.
The Port Byron Area Ecumenical Ministries group is holding a Thanksgiving service so that we together can share thanks for our blessings. The worship experience will be held at the Port Byron United Methodist Church on South Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. All are invited.
The ecumenical choir will be presenting “Go Sing it on the Mountain” three times during the pre-Christmas season. Our first presentation will be at Holy Family Church on North Street in Auburn at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; the second in Springlake at Countryside United Methodist Church, 10517 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 (you are also invited to share a soup luncheon with us beginning at noon). Our final performance will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Federated Church of Port Byron on Tex Pultz Parkway. The evening performances will be followed by refreshments. We have had the joy of singing together weekly for the past couple of months, preparing this compilation of gospel, country, Scottish and familiar carols in cantata form. We hope one of these dates will be open for you to share the wonderful news with us!
The CIViC Heritage History Center will present our Festival of Trees on Saturday, Dec. 15. Come join us for this amazingly creative display, bid on your favorites, share delicious goodies and learn a bit about our four towns. And by the way, our bicentennial celebration will happen in 2021. Do you remember the Conquest sesquicentennial celebration? What fun we had! If you have any ideas about how we should celebrate our 200th birthday, please give me a shout!
I hope you will be able to share in some of the above blessings, and that you have a blessed holiday season.