Lincoln: Spring in Cayuga County brings kindness, stunning shows

This week I was reminded of a kindness that made a huge impression on me and the students involved. Many of the longtime readers of The Citizen will remember the brutal assault on John Turner, an actor with our Merry-Go-Round Youth Theatre. John was left with severe injuries, including brain trauma. One of Port Byron’s sixth grade teachers reached out to him and invited him to speak with our students regarding his injuries, therapy and healing. John was a glorious example of perseverance and the hard work it takes to recover. Middle school teacher Diane Valerio created a caring support system and highlighted John’s healing as an example of overcoming a disability. Students were excited to be part of John’s progress in speaking and locomotion, and celebrated with him each step. I recently connected with him through the magic of Facebook, and celebrated his writing successes, marriage and, recently, the birth of a child. Our schools have become more and more receptive to helping our community as our community has become more and more aware of the needs of our staff and students. An amazing partnership!