Lincoln: Summer celebrations continue in Conquest area

And the celebrations continue! Despite the pandemic, we continue to celebrate! The town of Victory's 200th bicentennial celebration on July 25 was a wonderful success! Congratulations, Beverly Sayles and all involved! And special thanks to Bev for taking and forwarding the photo for this month’s column!
The Conquest Park playground continues to improve. There will be a dedication soon of our new playground equipment with honors to Deb Castor, whose memorial provided the funds to improve our wonderful park. It gladdens my heart to see families gathered in our pavilions to celebrate life, new unions and family gatherings. Almost every night there are youngsters playing basketball. Good sights after months of being closed! I know we are all still being careful and I encourage it to continue. This delta strain is not innocuous, and bears watching. Please do all you can to remain safe and healthy.
The towns of Conquest, Ira, Victory and Cato have an opportunity for a kick-off! Literally — a kickball competition! I hope Conquest will have a conquest and Victory will be victorious, that Ira will not suffer ire and maybe Cato will be vindicated for the rest of us leaving 200 years ago. The competition is scheduled for noon Aug. 15 at the Cato fields. Hope we can field teams and have a good time!
We had the opportunity recently to celebrate the dedication of Gino and Maxine Alberici. This couple continues to give to our communities through their energy to better lives and support families. We first met Gino Alberici and Maxine Randall as students at Port Byron High School. I told Maxine recently that I think we both fell in love with our lifelong partners at about the same time! They were inspirational teachers then and have continued to inspire. We are honored to be friends after some 60 years! Gino’s coaching skills are legendary and it was so much fun to see players, parents and fellow coaches reunite and at the same time raise funds for Champions for Life. Robin Casey Munn, David Casey and Norm Chirco, your contributions to the evening continues Panther pride! Thank you.
I was honored to be part of the celebration of the life of Floyd Lamphere. The Lamphere family has been part of the Conquest tapestry for generations. Floyd served Cayuga County and the town of Conquest, keeping our highways and byways safe. He also volunteered in our fire department and served as chief — a man to look up to and a heritage to revere.
Our museums and history centers are getting more and more notice! We have had over a thousand visitors at the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park. It is so much fun to share Erie Canal stories or acquaint folks passing through with the engineering miracle of the Erie Canal and the social impact it had on our country!
The CIViC Heritage History Center in Cato is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays (maybe Saturdays, too, to take advantage of the huge success of our farmers market — stay tuned) and just recently we opened the brick schoolhouse on Route 34, also from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. I will be there on Aug. 8 — please stop by and experience a one-room schoolhouse setting.
On July 4, we celebrated not only our Independence Day, but a new pastor for the Amazing Grace Parish (Butler, Countryside and Victory United Methodist churches). We honored pastor Deborah Hitchcock with symbols of outreach (maps), water (a fish pitcher) and learning (a Bible and "Book of Discipline"). She comes to us from Alabama, but is thrilled to return home to central New York. Originally from Cayuga, she has already shared her joyous love of God, music, learning, family and community. We are thrilled to have her living in our parsonage in Springlake and welcomed her with an old-fashioned "pounding" on her second night with us! She literally crawled from among boxes to welcome a boisterous gathering bringing "pounds" of goods for her pantry!
In our church sharing, we will be worshipping at the Springlake church for the month of August and invite you to join us at 10 a.m. Today, Aug. 1, we will be at Conquest Park for our annual picnic and outdoor worship service. In September we will return to Victory, and of course we will still be on Zoom. Call me for codes!
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.