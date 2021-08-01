Lincoln: Summer celebrations continue in Conquest area

And the celebrations continue! Despite the pandemic, we continue to celebrate! The town of Victory's 200th bicentennial celebration on July 25 was a wonderful success! Congratulations, Beverly Sayles and all involved! And special thanks to Bev for taking and forwarding the photo for this month’s column!

The Conquest Park playground continues to improve. There will be a dedication soon of our new playground equipment with honors to Deb Castor, whose memorial provided the funds to improve our wonderful park. It gladdens my heart to see families gathered in our pavilions to celebrate life, new unions and family gatherings. Almost every night there are youngsters playing basketball. Good sights after months of being closed! I know we are all still being careful and I encourage it to continue. This delta strain is not innocuous, and bears watching. Please do all you can to remain safe and healthy.

The towns of Conquest, Ira, Victory and Cato have an opportunity for a kick-off! Literally — a kickball competition! I hope Conquest will have a conquest and Victory will be victorious, that Ira will not suffer ire and maybe Cato will be vindicated for the rest of us leaving 200 years ago. The competition is scheduled for noon Aug. 15 at the Cato fields. Hope we can field teams and have a good time!