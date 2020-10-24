Lincoln: The Conquest residents who petitioned for women's suffrage

I think COVID-19 ennui has finally hit me. As I sat down to write this article, the dozens of things I had planned to write about this month don’t seem interesting or relevant. The political scene that usually energizes me is leaving me disappointed and disgusted. Whatever cloud my saved photos are resting in is not available, or I am perhaps incompetent at finding it. Absolutely no one responded to the contest I published in my August article. Oh, well.
My throwback was an article retrospective of the memories of the things we have accomplished in previous summers — our Zimbabwe mission adventures, our sisters trip to The Pas, Manitoba, our forays into the metropolis of Los Angeles and WeHo, family reunions and Clinton’s Ditch productions, to name a few — all memories on my Facebook page!
My friend Jill McCarthy has premiered a women’s program called “Turn, Turn, Turn,” exploring the seasons of our lives. This four-session introspective is focusing my plans and I am on my way to a dream. Legacy impetus is stirring, my writing genes are bubbling and as I type tonight, the interesting ways we have spent our lockdown are surfacing. Dewey is taking tap dance lessons from Emily Quant and I have attended multiple seminars — there is so much to study and learn!
Although we have been unable to visit the Cayuga Museum to continue investigating the folks from Conquest who signed the equal rights/voting rights petitions, wonderful Kirsten Wise put her research fingers to work and emailed me the lists. Many of the folks who signed still have families in the area. Who do you know? I am indebted to Miss Minnie Collins for leading the fight for women’s suffrage!
Support Local Journalism
Other names are:
Men: H.G. Hammond, Myron Collins, Issac F. Devlin, H.P. Mosher, Perry Brayton, Rev. J.B. Rogers, Alanzo Ketchum, Arthur Slack, Rev. Widrig, S.R. Snow, P.W. Collins, J.A. Hitchcock, Will Hitchcock, George Fuller, Dexter Cooper, Samuel Townsend, (illegible) Legg, Frank Petty, L.W. Stevens, Sylvester Starks, Chas Hooker, Joseph Hooker and Rev. S.W. Adriance.
Women: Emma Olmstead, Flora Mosher, Minnie J. Collins, Elizabeth Judson, Mary E. Collins, Matilda A. Devlier, Mrs. J.B. Rogers, Mrs. Mary Slack, Mrs. C. Widrig, Mrs. Jane Snow (my husband’s great-grandmother), Mary Emerson, Amelia Collins, Mary M. Hitchcock, Florence Hitchcock, Melissa Ketchum, Nancy Cooper, Mina Stevens, Helen A. Townsend, Isabella Petty, Hannah Petty, (illegible) Legg, Lydia Hooker, Alice Stark, Margaret Adriance.
In place of the November roast beef supper, Countryside United Methodist Church on Duck Lake Road in Springlake (Port Byron) has asked our good cooks to make soup to sell. On Nov. 7, we will have a drive through soup sale from 3 to 5 p.m. You will be able to purchase a quart of soup to take home, but only by preorder. We will be cooking vegetable beef, split pea with ham or chili. There will also be feather-light rolls and some extra special brownies for dessert. All for $8. Please check The Citizen for more information, as this is an evolving program! To order, please call me at (315) 776-4726. Orders must be in before Wednesday, Nov. 4. Social distancing and masks will be necessary. Thank you!
CIViC Heritage is excited to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the formation of Conquest, Ira and Victory in 2021. While we do not know how safe celebrations will have to be, our planning sessions will be held by Zoom. If you are interested in helping with sports contests, a band concert or food sales, please contact me or one of the involved historians. The sesquicentennial celebration 50 years ago led to the 11-year run of the Conquest Rural Fair. Wouldn’t it be great to recapture that energy and enthusiasm?
Stay safe and well dear readers. Continue journaling.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!