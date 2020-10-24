Lincoln: The Conquest residents who petitioned for women's suffrage

I think COVID-19 ennui has finally hit me. As I sat down to write this article, the dozens of things I had planned to write about this month don’t seem interesting or relevant. The political scene that usually energizes me is leaving me disappointed and disgusted. Whatever cloud my saved photos are resting in is not available, or I am perhaps incompetent at finding it. Absolutely no one responded to the contest I published in my August article. Oh, well.

My throwback was an article retrospective of the memories of the things we have accomplished in previous summers — our Zimbabwe mission adventures, our sisters trip to The Pas, Manitoba, our forays into the metropolis of Los Angeles and WeHo, family reunions and Clinton’s Ditch productions, to name a few — all memories on my Facebook page!

My friend Jill McCarthy has premiered a women’s program called “Turn, Turn, Turn,” exploring the seasons of our lives. This four-session introspective is focusing my plans and I am on my way to a dream. Legacy impetus is stirring, my writing genes are bubbling and as I type tonight, the interesting ways we have spent our lockdown are surfacing. Dewey is taking tap dance lessons from Emily Quant and I have attended multiple seminars — there is so much to study and learn!