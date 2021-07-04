Lincoln: The splitting of Cato and swings in the population there

So what is this big deal about the 200th anniversary? Well, in 1971, the sesquicentennial of Conquest was a big deal. We celebrated with a giant parade, food and games, and determined that we had so much fun that we should do it again. That celebration led to an 11-year run of the Conquest Rural Fair, truly 33-plus days of celebrating rural fun, making money for our nonprofits and promoting our town — a glorious memory.
With thanks to former Cayuga County Historian Tom Eldred, this is what the celebrations are all about:
The year was 1821. President James Monroe had just started his second term. Within two years he would proclaim the Monroe Doctrine as part of his annual message to Congress. Martin Van Buren, the "Sly Fox of the Hudson," had been elected to the U.S. Senate by the state Legislature in February. In another 15 years, Van Buren would be elected president. DeWitt Clinton had been governor for four years. His grand canal was begun in four years ago on July 4. It would be another four years before it would be completed. In 1821, it was being referred to as Clinton’s Folly. The Virginia presidents, Jefferson, Madison and Monroe, had refused financing for the canal from the federal government — not wishing to see the economy of backwoods New York grow at the expense of Virginia. The bank of New York had sold bonds in Europe to pay for construction — the investors were mostly the Dutch, with a proprietary interest in their old colony. In 1821, if Clinton’s Ditch proved to be a failure, the state could be bankrupt and the Bank of New York collapse.
On March 16, the state Legislature provided for the old military tract town of Cato to be divided four ways, including a quarter that retained the name and government of the old town. All of the 13 states that had sent militia for the successful Revolution had no way to pay these soldiers when the conflict was over. After the questionable Treaty of Fort Stanwix seemed to settle the land claim with the Iroquois, a military tract was set aside that compromised all of Cayuga, Onondaga, Cortland and Seneca counties, as well as part of Oswego, Wayne, Tompkins and Schuyler. This vast expanse of land included the Onondaga and Cayuga tribal reservations. The land was divided into 28 towns of 100 lots, each containing 600 acres. The classical names were applied by the commissioners of the land office in New York City on July 3, 1790. Few of the veterans of the Revolution chose to venture into the wilderness, and sold or traded their land to speculators.
The lack of settlement of boundary disputes with England retarded the growth of the northern towns. In fact, it was not until after the Treaty of Ghent ending the War of 1812 that the northern towns showed tremendous growth. In 1810, the population of the town of Cato was 1,075 and in 1814 it was 1,770, but by 1820 it was 4,021. We can follow the population of the towns to determine growth or decline over the years. Immediately after the division into four towns, Cato dropped to 1,407, Ira was the largest at 1,778, Victory was next at 1,563 and Conquest always the smallest at 1,069. As the canal opened markets to the area, we find the highest population ever in the 1840s: Cato at 2,380, Ira 2,283, Victory 2,391 and Conquest 1,921. As the 10-year depression that started in 1837 began to be felt in this area, five years later each town had lost 100 people. Things picked up again as the Civil War approaches. However, the war devastates farm labor and a long decline begins in the populations of the four towns that reaches an ebb in 1940. Since then it has slowly increased, but hasn’t reached the highs of the 1840s.
Mr. Eldred wrote the preceding on the occasion of our 175th anniversary. Note that the 2020 population of Conquest is 1,963!
I had mentioned that this "coming out of the pandemic year," we are celebrating every occasion! The drive-thru, takeout Countryside United Methodist Church roast beef supper was a huge success! It was a highly people-intensive project involving well over 50 folks cooking, packing and donating! Thank you, thank you! The successes of our school spring sports teams is a testament to the fervor and spirit of athletes, coaches, families and community! We remain proud! We will be celebrating with our Victory neighbors on Sunday, July 25!
We welcomed pastor Deborah Hitchcock to the Countryside parsonage in Springlake. She will be serving the Amazing Grace parish of Butler, Countryside and Victory.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.