Lincoln: The splitting of Cato and swings in the population there

On March 16, the state Legislature provided for the old military tract town of Cato to be divided four ways, including a quarter that retained the name and government of the old town. All of the 13 states that had sent militia for the successful Revolution had no way to pay these soldiers when the conflict was over. After the questionable Treaty of Fort Stanwix seemed to settle the land claim with the Iroquois, a military tract was set aside that compromised all of Cayuga, Onondaga, Cortland and Seneca counties, as well as part of Oswego, Wayne, Tompkins and Schuyler. This vast expanse of land included the Onondaga and Cayuga tribal reservations. The land was divided into 28 towns of 100 lots, each containing 600 acres. The classical names were applied by the commissioners of the land office in New York City on July 3, 1790. Few of the veterans of the Revolution chose to venture into the wilderness, and sold or traded their land to speculators.

The lack of settlement of boundary disputes with England retarded the growth of the northern towns. In fact, it was not until after the Treaty of Ghent ending the War of 1812 that the northern towns showed tremendous growth. In 1810, the population of the town of Cato was 1,075 and in 1814 it was 1,770, but by 1820 it was 4,021. We can follow the population of the towns to determine growth or decline over the years. Immediately after the division into four towns, Cato dropped to 1,407, Ira was the largest at 1,778, Victory was next at 1,563 and Conquest always the smallest at 1,069. As the canal opened markets to the area, we find the highest population ever in the 1840s: Cato at 2,380, Ira 2,283, Victory 2,391 and Conquest 1,921. As the 10-year depression that started in 1837 began to be felt in this area, five years later each town had lost 100 people. Things picked up again as the Civil War approaches. However, the war devastates farm labor and a long decline begins in the populations of the four towns that reaches an ebb in 1940. Since then it has slowly increased, but hasn’t reached the highs of the 1840s.