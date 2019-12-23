What a wonderful time of year, indeed! Love the songs, love the spirit, love the joy, the shoveling — not so much!
The Port Byron Ecumenical Ministries is very busy this time of year. Our purpose is “to do together what we could not accomplish alone.” Together we help provide Christmas to over 150 children, feed 50 families, served almost 500 ice cream sundaes to families attending the school concerts, ring the bells to fund emergency community assistance and produce and sing “Go Sing It On the Mountain,” a most joyous, hopeful cantata. You have one more chance to experience this wonderful music at 7 tonight, Dec. 22, at the Port Byron Federated Church on Tex Pultz Parkway in Port Byron. Bring your family and friends. The production lasts about 45 minutes, so even with cookies and coffee, you will be home before 9!
The bell-ringing experience for the Lincolns was fantastic. We saw many former students, lots of current kids and wonderful caring parents. I am so proud of our community for raising emergency funds to keep folks comfortably in their homes, and provide assistance with all kinds of situations befalling families and individuals. When you ring bells at the Pit Stop, you even get free coffee! Each of our partners is welcoming to ringers, and as we chat with patrons we realize over and over the depth of giving and caring. Thank you to neighbors, Port Byron alums and the community for the dollars and cents you contributed!
CIViC Heritage has our own Festival of Trees every December. We model it after the wonderful displays at Ward O’Hara and Everson — on a smaller scale, of course. This year, 20 merchants decorated wonderfully imaginative trees for our community to admire and for lucky bidders to take home. Over 100 folks "oohed" and "aahed" and hoped their bids would win! We had fantastic refreshments (including old time wassail), crafts, Santa Claus and even live music by our historic violin duo! Our local decorators outdid themselves with the creativity on the large trees — there was a snowman tree, a junk drawer tree, an Oz tree, a tree decorated with logos, a Christmas tree-themed Christmas tree, a Victorian tree and, my favorite, a tree honoring our four towns. We love being part of our small-town Christmas and were thrilled with the responses to our celebration.
I would like to take this opportunity to honor a neighboring historian, Jeanne Baker, on her retirement. She has been a friend and mentor for many years. I know she will never lose track of all of our grand history, and her skill to help with questions and conundrums will continue in the grocery store, at the museum and even (this very morning) while taking out the trash! Her energy and commitment is a model for each of us. Thank you, Jeanne, your imagination and enthusiasm will live on in all you have inspired!
Freedom of religion is a right we should not ever forget. There are scores of Christmas Eve and Christmas day church services to attend and Hanukkah and solstice ceremonies to honor our heritage and faith. Countryside United Methodist Church in Spring Lake will be partnering with our Amazing Grace Parish family — our service will be held at 7 p.m. in Butler United Methodist Church on Route 89 in South Butler. We hope to see many of you there.
Have a wonderful holiday season, and share hugs, candy canes and cocoa!