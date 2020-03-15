Lioi: A 40-day journey

The season of Lent for western Catholics began on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26; for eastern Catholics, Lent began on Clean Monday, March 2. The secular world sometimes equates the Christian Lent, the Muslim Ramadan and the Jewish Yom Kippur as the same thing, but only in different religious traditions.

Certainly, there are outward similarities, but the fundamental orientation of Lent for Christians is quite different. For Christians, and especially Catholics, Lent is oriented toward the sacraments of initiation (baptism, confirmation and Eucharist).

The origin of Lent arose in the early days of Christianity when people spent an extended period of time (one, two, three years) preparing to be baptized and received into the church at the Easter Vigil (the Saturday night before Easter Sunday). The last days of this preparation period were more intense as Easter approached.

This intensive period, eventually confined to 40 days in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days in the desert, is what we know today as Lent. This intensive period of preparation still happens today for those individuals enrolled in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and preparing to be received into the Catholic church.