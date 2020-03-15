Lioi: A 40-day journey

The season of Lent for western Catholics began on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26; for eastern Catholics, Lent began on Clean Monday, March 2. The secular world sometimes equates the Christian Lent, the Muslim Ramadan and the Jewish Yom Kippur as the same thing, but only in different religious traditions.
Certainly, there are outward similarities, but the fundamental orientation of Lent for Christians is quite different. For Christians, and especially Catholics, Lent is oriented toward the sacraments of initiation (baptism, confirmation and Eucharist).
The origin of Lent arose in the early days of Christianity when people spent an extended period of time (one, two, three years) preparing to be baptized and received into the church at the Easter Vigil (the Saturday night before Easter Sunday). The last days of this preparation period were more intense as Easter approached.
This intensive period, eventually confined to 40 days in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days in the desert, is what we know today as Lent. This intensive period of preparation still happens today for those individuals enrolled in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and preparing to be received into the Catholic church.
For those Christians already baptized, Lent is a time of renewal of their baptism. It is a time of introspection with an emphasis on the three traditional disciplines or pillars of Lent: prayer (growing in our relationship with God), fasting (removing those things that impede our spiritual growth) and almsgiving (sharing what we have with others, especially those most in need).
These three disciplines can lead us to examine our life in light of the Gospel and to seek the Lord’s forgiveness for what we have done or have failed to do.
You have free articles remaining.
The sacrament of reconciliation (also called penance or confession) is the ordinary means for Catholics to ask God’s forgiveness and celebrate God’s mercy. The early church fathers called the sacrament of reconciliation a second baptism — bringing us back to the fullness of life in Christ Jesus. That is why at the Easter Vigil, all those who are baptized renew their baptismal promises in conjunction with those making their baptismal promises for the first time.
A special Day of Penance & Mercy is scheduled on Wednesday, April 1, in all Catholic churches of the Diocese of Rochester. Times for individual confession will be scheduled throughout that day. Check your local parish for the specific times.
In Auburn, there are many opportunities in Lent that can lead to spiritual growth. St. Mary’s Church offers Compline, or night prayer, at 8 every Sunday evening in Lent. This ancient prayer, chanted in candlelight, can bring spiritual refreshment each week and prepare the soul for a “quiet night and a perfect end.” All are welcome!
On the Fridays of Lent, the Stations of the Cross are prayed in common at noon and 7 p.m. in a different Catholic church in Auburn. Here is the remaining schedule: March 20 at St. Hyacinth Church, March 27 at Holy Family Church, and April 3 at St. Francis of Assisi Church at noon, and a special liturgy at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome!
A unique feature among all the Christian churches in Auburn are the Ecumenical Lenten Luncheons on the Tuesdays of Lent. These luncheons provide an opportunity for members from various faith communities to come together during Lent and share their common Baptism. Soup and bread are served at noon, followed by a reflection by a local clergy or layperson and concluding with a prayer at 12:45 p.m. No reservations are necessary, and everyone is welcome.
Remaining ecumenical luncheons are Tuesdays, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) at St. Mary’s Church on Clark Street, March 24 at Auburn United Methodist Church on South Street, and March 31 at Sacred Heart Church on Melrose Road.
Lent is not meant to be some sort of endurance test. It is meant to develop practices that can sustain us for the rest of our life. It is meant to be a season that draws us back to our baptismal commitment. We are meant to survive, not just on bread alone, but on every word that comes forth from the mouth of God.
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis Church and St. Hyacinth Church) in Auburn, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.