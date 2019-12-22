A Christmas greeting from the Most Rev. Salvatore R. Matano, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester:
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A Christmas greeting from the Most Rev. Salvatore R. Matano, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester:
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis Church and St. Hyacinth Church) in Auburn, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.