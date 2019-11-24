This week concludes the church’s 2019 liturgical year. Next week begins the church’s 2020 liturgical year.
The 2019 liturgical year culminates today with the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe. As is our custom at the end of the liturgical Year, St. Mary’s Church will celebrate on this Sunday afternoon solemn vespers (evening prayer) and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament at 4 p.m. Prior to vespers, Eucharistic adoration will be available in church beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Also this week, we observe Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 28. For the Catholic community in Auburn, there is only one Mass on Thanksgiving Day. This year, the Mass is at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 303 Clark St., at 9 a.m. This is a wonderful opportunity for the whole Catholic community of Auburn to gather together and offer praise and thanks to God for the many blessings we receive in such abundance.
The 2020 liturgical year begins next Sunday, Dec. 1. This first Sunday of the liturgical year is the beginning of the season of Advent, a four-week period in preparation for the coming of Christ at Christmas.
A fruitful way of understanding Advent might be to focus on preparing to receive more profoundly the Lord who is already here. Often we are not in touch with the divine presence in our midst. It’s not that Christ is not here, but that we often are not really here! Trying to become more aware of Christ’s presence in our daily lives may be the best preparation for celebrating Christmas with joy and thanksgiving.
To help us become a little more aware of Christ’s presence in our midst, St. Mary’s Church is offering once again during this season of Advent the service of Compline, or night prayer, from the Liturgy of the Hours. On the four Sunday evenings of Advent (Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22), Compline is sung in candlelight at 8 p.m. by the Schola Gregoriana under the direction of Philip J. Fillion, music director at St. Mary’s.
Preceding Compline at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 will be an organ concert by Philip Fillion; preceding Compline at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 will be a performance by the Scola Cantorum of Syracuse.
The service of Compline is approximately half an hour. It consists of three psalms and their antiphons, the Canticle of Simeon (Nunc Dimittis), a brief scripture reading and several short responsories, concluding with a collect and the Marian antiphon Alma Redemptoris Mater. The music is repeated from week to week, since the texts of Sunday Compline never vary. The repetition, solitude and peaceful atmosphere of the candlelit church have drawn many in the past to return each week and find a place of rest and respite in a frantic world. All are welcome!
Some musical events during Advent that can highlight our preparation for Christmas also are taking place. At 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Symphoria from Syracuse will be presenting the Christmas portion of Handel’s "Messiah" at St. Mary’s Church. To hear a full orchestra and chorus in a reverberant space is always a thrilling experience. Tickets will be available at the door.
Also on Dec. 8, the Auburn Chamber Orchestra will perform its traditional Christmas concert at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 4 p.m.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, the Auburn High School Wind Band will present a concert of Christmas and holiday music at St. Mary’s Church.
For us as Catholics, part of our spiritual preparation for Christmas is taking part in the sacrament of reconciliation, or confession. Here is a list of penance services available in our Auburn Roman Catholic churches: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Sacred Heart Church; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Holy Family Church; 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Hyacinth Church; 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Church; and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Alphonsus Church.
All of our Advent activities should point to Christmas, the celebration of the Nativity of the newborn Savior, Jesus Christ. This celebration reaches a climax with midnight Mass, which at St. Mary’s Church, continues to be observed at midnight. St. Mary’s renowned choir, the Schola Gregoriana, and the totally restored Barckhoff pipe organ add splendor to the celebration.
Make friends with the time of these Advent days. Don’t rush to make all of December a month of Christmas! Christmas begins on Dec. 25!