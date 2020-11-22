Lioi: A time to end and a time to begin

This week concludes the church’s 2020 liturgical year. It culminates today with the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe. Next week begins the church’s 2021 liturgical year.
Also, this week we observe Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 26. Since 2010, the Catholic community in Auburn and northern Cayuga County had gathered together at one Mass on Thanksgiving Day in a different Auburn church. Because of COVID-19, it’s not possible to do that this year. Instead, there will be five Thanksgiving day Masses available.
On Wednesday evening (Nov. 25), Thanksgiving Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church, and at 5:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Cato. On Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26), Mass will be celebrated at 7 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, at 9 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church and at 9 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Church. These are wonderful opportunities to offer praise and thanks to God for the many blessings we receive in such abundance.
The 2021 liturgical year begins next Sunday, Nov. 29. This first Sunday of the liturgical year is the beginning of the season of Advent, a four-week period in preparation for Christmas.
There are different ways of understanding Advent. Some see it as a “pretend” time when we are waiting for Jesus to be born at Bethlehem. Some see it as a “little Lent,” a time of self-denial and penance. Some see it as a time to prepare for the second coming of Christ, giving the season an end-time tone. Some see it as a time to prepare for the Christmas holiday, hopefully including some spiritual preparation along with all the shopping and Christmas cards. Each of these may have some degree of validity, though some are more in tune with the scripture readings and the history of Advent than others.
A fruitful way of understanding Advent might be to focus on preparing to receive more profoundly the Lord who is already here. Often, we are not in touch with the divine presence in our midst. It’s not that Christ is not here, but that we often are not really here! Trying to become more aware of Christ’s presence in our daily lives may be the best preparation for celebrating Christmas with joy and thanksgiving.
In the midst of Advent, on Dec. 8, comes the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a holy day of obligation for Catholics, although the obligation to attend Mass remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, holy day Masses in the Cluster A parishes are Monday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at St. Hyacinth Church and Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 7 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, at 9 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, at noon at St. Mary’s Church and at 5:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in Cato.
The focus of the Immaculate Conception is Mary’s “original sanctity," her freedom from sin from the first moment of her existence so that she might be a worthy dwelling for the Divine Son whose birth we celebrate at Christmas.
For us as Catholics, part of our spiritual preparation for Christmas is taking part in the Sacrament of Reconciliation or Confession during the season of Advent. It’s not possible this year to have our communal Advent penance services in the various churches.
However, “where individual faithful find themselves in the painful impossibility of receiving sacramental absolution, it should be remembered that perfect contrition, coming from the love of God, beloved above all things, expressed by a sincere request for forgiveness (that which the penitent is at present able to express) and accompanied by a votum confessionis, that is, by the firm resolution to have recourse, as soon as possible, to sacramental confessions, obtains forgiveness of sins, even mortal ones” (cf. Catechism of the Catholic Church, no. 1452).
All of our Advent activities should point to Christmas, the celebration of the nativity of the newborn savior, Jesus Christ. Make friends with the time of these Advent days. Don’t rush to make all of December a month of Christmas! Christmas begins on Dec. 25!
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph Church, Weedsport, and St. Patrick Church, Cato) in northern Cayuga County, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.
