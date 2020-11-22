Lioi: A time to end and a time to begin

This week concludes the church’s 2020 liturgical year. It culminates today with the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe. Next week begins the church’s 2021 liturgical year.

Also, this week we observe Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 26. Since 2010, the Catholic community in Auburn and northern Cayuga County had gathered together at one Mass on Thanksgiving Day in a different Auburn church. Because of COVID-19, it’s not possible to do that this year. Instead, there will be five Thanksgiving day Masses available.

On Wednesday evening (Nov. 25), Thanksgiving Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church, and at 5:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Cato. On Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26), Mass will be celebrated at 7 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, at 9 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church and at 9 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Church. These are wonderful opportunities to offer praise and thanks to God for the many blessings we receive in such abundance.

The 2021 liturgical year begins next Sunday, Nov. 29. This first Sunday of the liturgical year is the beginning of the season of Advent, a four-week period in preparation for Christmas.