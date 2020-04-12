Lioi and Matano: Imploring the divine physician

First, from the Most Rev. Salvatore R. Matano, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester:
My dear brothers and sisters in Christ:
As I write to you we continue to suffer the grave effects of the coronavirus disease, as daily we learn of the sickness and deaths created by COVID-19. I am united in prayer with all of you, especially the sick, the poor and all suffering personally from the devastating effects of this pandemic. Added to this suffering was the need to suspend public Masses.
As you know, I have emphasized continually the importance of attending weekly Mass and nurturing devotion to the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Most Holy Eucharist. During this crisis, I have asked our priests to celebrate Holy Mass daily without the presence of the faithful in order to offer the Church’s most perfect prayer, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, for all entrusted to their pastoral care.
With diocesan staff, we have tried to keep our parishioners and parishes updated by issuing sacramental, pastoral and administrative protocols to be followed. You are able to consult our diocesan website at dor.org to keep informed. I ask for your prayers and understanding as we address this very difficult situation with ongoing directives coming to us from local, state and federal governments.
I again encourage all Catholics and all God’s people to continue to pray for our community, especially those who are ill, for the most vulnerable among us, for our medical community and our government and health leaders who are guiding us in this emergency.
Please also remember those whose lives have been so seriously disrupted, especially anyone who has lost income from a loss of work during this difficult time. I pray for all our families where parents work many hours to provide for their families and who now are dealing with financial challenges as the workforce so significantly is affected by this crisis.
Each day let us implore Our Savior, Jesus Christ, the Divine Physician, to grant us health and bring us to a resolution of this universal pandemic. Assuring you of my continued prayers and longing with you for the peace of the Risen Christ, I remain Sincerely yours in Christ,
The Most Reverend Salvatore R. Matano
Some online resources for local Catholics:
- For any Catholic: covid.dor.org
- For St. Mary’s parishioners: stmaryauburn.org
- For SS. Mary & Martha parishioners: marymarthaauburn.org
- For current news and updates: Parishioners are invited to send their email address and cellphone number to fr.justin.miller@dor.org, indicating the name of the home parish.
- For young adults: Instagram @st_marys_auburn and Twitter @st_marys_auburn
- Updates and encouragement for all adults: Facebook @stmaryschurchauburnny
- Link to online Masses and devotions: St. Mary’s YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/rsx24je
- Article on electronic giving: https://tinyurl.com/vjzn2s5
Blessed palms were available last week in some of our churches, and volunteers even hygienically delivered palms to the homebound. There is a growing list of individuals calling parishioners at home to see how they are doing and connect them to resources in the area.
Although many are experiencing personal financial distress, financial support of St. Mary’s and SS. Mary & Martha parishes and all the churches in Auburn is vitally important, even more so now. We encourage those who are able to do so to maintain their weekly offering through one of the following methods:
● Set up an electronic funds transfer from your bank to the parish account in place of weekly envelopes by going to the parish website and finding “Electronic Giving.”
● Make one-time credit card contributions by going to the St. Mary’s Church website homepage.
● Use Txt2Give by texting "GIVE" to (315) 216-2871 for St. Mary’s or (315) 216-2873 for SS. Mary & Martha. In both cases, follow the prompts.
● Mail your Sunday envelope or check to your local parish.
Thank you for your prayers. We are praying for you! And thank you for your continued and ongoing stewardship and generosity to our parish communities and to our diocese. A blessed and happy Easter to all!
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis Church and St. Hyacinth Church) in Auburn, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.
