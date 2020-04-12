Lioi and Matano: Imploring the divine physician

Blessed palms were available last week in some of our churches, and volunteers even hygienically delivered palms to the homebound. There is a growing list of individuals calling parishioners at home to see how they are doing and connect them to resources in the area.

Although many are experiencing personal financial distress, financial support of St. Mary’s and SS. Mary & Martha parishes and all the churches in Auburn is vitally important, even more so now. We encourage those who are able to do so to maintain their weekly offering through one of the following methods:

● Set up an electronic funds transfer from your bank to the parish account in place of weekly envelopes by going to the parish website and finding “Electronic Giving.”

● Make one-time credit card contributions by going to the St. Mary’s Church website homepage.

● Use Txt2Give by texting "GIVE" to (315) 216-2871 for St. Mary’s or (315) 216-2873 for SS. Mary & Martha. In both cases, follow the prompts.

● Mail your Sunday envelope or check to your local parish.

Thank you for your prayers. We are praying for you! And thank you for your continued and ongoing stewardship and generosity to our parish communities and to our diocese. A blessed and happy Easter to all!

The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis Church and St. Hyacinth Church) in Auburn, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.

