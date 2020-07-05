Lioi: And then there were four

For those feeling reticent or unable to come to church at this time, Mass from cluster No. 1 is available at 10 a.m. Sundays on ARMA (Spectrum channel 12, and Verizon channel 31). The TV Mass is rebroadcast Thursday evenings at 8 on ARMA.

You can also follow Sunday Mass on St. Mary’s YouTube channel, accessible through St. Mary’s website. Mass there begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and is available anytime Sunday and afterwards.

For those who now are coming to Mass, it is the direction of our bishop and health officials that we continue to wear a mask in public and in church. This is in consideration of our neighbor, even if we ourselves don’t like wearing a mask. In St. Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians, Chapter 8, he advises the Christians in Corinth not to eat meat sacrificed to idols, not because they believe in idols, but because it would be a stumbling block to the weak. So we wear a mask in consideration of the well-being of our neighbor.

In conclusion, Bishop Matano has asked that I, as the new pastor of cluster No. 1 and dean of the eastern region of the Diocese (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) work with Father John Gathenya, pastor of cluster No. 2 (Holy Family, St. Alphonsus, Sacred Heart and St. Ann) and all our parishioners to understand the best possible future configuration of our Catholic parishes in this area of our diocese.

Blessings to all on this Fourth of July holiday weekend!

The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis Church and St. Hyacinth Church) in Auburn, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.

