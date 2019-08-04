St. Mary’s Church celebrates its patronal feast on Thursday, Aug. 15, on the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the 151st anniversary of the founding of the parish. The Solemn Mass of the Solemnity will take place at 7 that evening. The Most Rev. Salvatore R. Matano, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, will be the main celebrant. This Mass, sung in Gregorian chant with two choirs and two organs, is open to all.
As is the custom over the past few years, we will feature once again Mary’s Flower Garden. The association of flowers with Mary begins with the legend from the early days of the church that after her assumption, soul and body into heaven, blooming flowers were found in her tomb. A donation for the flowers can be given in memory of a deceased loved one or in honor of a living person. If you wish for a flower donation form, contact the parish office at (315) 252-9545 or visit stmaryauburn.org and download an order form.
Traditionally associated with the Feast of the Assumption is the annual Italian Festival, sponsored by St. Francis of Assisi Church of SS. Mary & Martha Parish. The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Owasco town pavilion next to the Owasco Fire Department. Italian and American foods are the centerpiece of the festival, along with activities for adults and children. Afternoon and evening entertainment is free and open to all.
One final event in August is the Living Rosary at the outdoor Marian Grotto next to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 303 Clark St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. This event is in commemoration of the Aug. 22 Feast of the Queenship of Mary (the Octave of the Assumption). The rosary is “living” because each "our father" and "hail Mary" is recited by a different person. Anyone wishing to participate in the Living Rosary can call Mary Ann at (315) 283-7703. This event, also, is open to the public.
Catholic and Orthodox Christians have always had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. It was the third Ecumenical Council of Ephesus in A.D. 431 that declared Mary the mother of God (in Greek, "Theotokos," or "God-bearer"). In St. Luke’s Gospel (1:18), Mary says to her cousin Elizabeth, “All generations will call me blessed.” And the Catholic community in Auburn continues to call Mary "blessed" to this day.