Lioi: 'Blessed are you among women'

The month of August for Romans Catholics celebrates two feasts of Mary, the mother of God. The first is the Solemnity of the Assumption into Heaven of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated on Aug. 15, and the second is the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated on Aug. 22.

We find homilies or sermons on the assumption dating back to the 6th century. The Bible does not give an account of Mary’s assumption into heaven. Nevertheless, chapter 12 of the Book of Revelation speaks of “a woman clothed in the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars.”

Furthermore, in 1 Corinthians 15:20, St. Paul speaks of Christ’s resurrection as “the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep.” Since Mary is closely associated with all the mysteries of Jesus’ life, it is not surprising that the Holy Spirit has led the church to belief in Mary’s share in his glorification.

The feast of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary was established by Pope Pius XII in 1954. At the annunciation, the angel Gabriel announced that Mary’s Son would receive the throne of David and rule forever. We can recall that in the Old Testament, the mother of the king had great influence in court. At the visitation, Elizabeth calls Mary, “Mother of my Lord.” Mary’s queenship is a share in Jesus’ kingship.

Some people wonder about the devotion that Catholics have toward the blessed Virgin Mary, mother of God. They would say, “Only God should be adored.” And Catholics would agree with that, because Catholics do not adore saints or Mary; Catholics only adore God. But Catholics venerate those men and women who were created by God and who lived lives of heroic virtue. This is especially true of prayers to the blessed Virgin Mary.

The Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary is the patronal feast day of St. Mary’s Church in Auburn and the 154th anniversary of the founding of the parish. To highlight the occasion each year, St. Mary’s has a festive solemn Mass along with “Mary’s flower garden” in the church.

Mary’s flower garden will be on display in St. Mary’s Church from Saturday, Aug. 13, through Monday, Aug. 22. These hundreds of flowers are a special tribute to the blessed Virgin Mary, the patroness of the parish. This custom recalls the medieval practice of the “Mary garden,” wherein a specific flower represented a virtue or attribute of Mary.

The highlight of the feast is this Monday, Aug. 15, will be the Solemn Mass of the Assumption at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church with Bishop Salvatore Matano as the principle celebrant. The Mass will feature Gregorian chant, the blessing of the flowers and the singing of the litany of the blessed Virgin Mary. This Mass, of course, is open to everyone.

A second event in August is the living rosary at the outdoor shrine next to St. Francis of Assisi Church at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in commemoration of the Feast of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The rosary is “living” because each "Hail Mary" or "Our Father" is recited by an individual person. This event, also, is open to the public. If anyone would like to be a “bead” in the rosary, please contact St. Mary’s Parish Office at (315) 252-9545.

Roman Catholics and Orthodox Christians have always had a special devotion to the blessed Virgin Mary. It was the third Ecumenical Council of Ephesus in A.D. 431 that declared Mary the mother of God. “Blessed are you among women,” we read in St. Luke’s Gospel. “And blessed is the fruit of your womb” — Jesus, the son of God, our lord and savior!