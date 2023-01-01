Lioi: Blessings in this new year

In some countries around the world, it is the custom, on the first day of the new year, for children of all ages to return to their familial home in order to be blessed by their par­ents. Both old members and newly born come together to begin the new year under the protection and grace of their parents’ benediction.

In a certain sense, all of us are invited to do likewise as we enter the new year 2023: to come together from near and far, the old and the young, the frail and the feeble, as well as the hearty and the hale, so as to be blessed by a creator God whose loving gaze on each of us is in itself a blessing, as we read in the Old Testament Book of Numbers 6:23: “The Lord bless you and keep you! The Lord let his face shine upon you and be gracious to you! The Lord look upon you kindly and give you peace!”

This almighty and transcendent God who blesses us is the same God whom we are privileged to call Abba, Father, as we see in the New Testament Letter of Saint Paul to the Galatians 4:4-7: “God sent his Son, born of a woman ... so that we might receive adoption as children ... God sent the Spirit of his Son into hearts, crying out, ‘Abba, Father!’”

We are also blessed by Mary, the holy mother of God, whose feast we celebrated today on Jan. 1, who treasures each of her son’s adoptive brothers and sisters in her heart, as we see in St. Luke’s Gospel 2:16-21: “And Mary kept all these things, reflecting on them in her heart.”

We come together to be blessed also by Jesus, whose name and saving mission we cele­brate, by virtue of which we are called to live in peace, in justice, and with great com­passion for one another.

In ancient Rome, Janus was the god of endings and beginnings. He is usually depicted as having two faces: one looking back to the past, the other forward to the future. It is conventionally thought that the month of January is named for Janus.

As we reflect on these special blessings, we bring with us all the joys and sor­rows of the year now past and ask for these to be blessed. We bring our hurts and re­grets as well as our hopes and resolutions for the future. We bring work left undone, words left unsaid, wishes left unfulfilled and ask that God will bless all, heal all, make whole and holy all we are, all we have been, all we shall become by God’s blessed grace.

In asking God’s blessing on this first day of the new year, we resolve to entrust the future to God’s heart and to God’s will. We resolve to allow this trust in God and in God’s blessing to allay fear, to dispel hopelessness, to curtail despair. Knowing that all we shall do and say and attempt and become in the year ahead will lie securely under God’s loving benediction.

Perhaps we can resolve as well to bless our own family in our homes, our workplaces, our daily lives. We who are renewed in the blessings of God can try once again to be blessings for one an­other.

Another occasion for a blessing in the new year is the Feast of the Epiphany of the Lord (in the Gregorian calendar celebrated on Jan. 6, in the Julian calendar on Jan. 19, but in the United States celebrated on the Sunday closest to Jan. 6, which this year is next Sunday, Jan. 8). This feast commemorates the visit of the magi to the home of Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

In Catholic culture, there is the custom of marking with chalk the lintel of the entrance door of the home with "20+C+M+B+23." The numbers recognize the current new year. The letters recall the traditional names of the three kings: Casper, Melchior and Balthasar. The initials "C+M+B" can better be interpreted as the Latin phrase "Christus mansionem benedicat," which means "May Christ bless this dwelling.”

The prayer that accompanies this home ritual is: “Bless, O Lord God almighty, this home, that in it there may be health, purity, humility, goodness and mercy. May this blessing remain upon all who dwell here! Through Christ our Lord. Amen.”

A blessed and happy new year of grace — 2023!