The Solemnity of Pentecost is next Sunday, May 28, bringing to a close the 50 days of the Easter season. Nine days before Pentecost was the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord on this past Thursday, May 18. Sometimes the Feast of the Ascension is misunderstood because of a too-literal reading of the biblical accounts. Many people think of the ascension as the departure of Jesus from our world. He leaves at ascension and will return at the end of time.

Yet in St. Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus makes it clear that he remains with us now and until the end of time. So, the issue is not whether he is present here, but how he is present. His presence now is mediated through the body of Christ, the church, the people of God animated by the Holy Spirit. We are the ones who have been commissioned to carry on his mission and preach the good news to the ends of the earth.

This “Great Commission,” as it is often called, provides an opportunity for us to focus our attention on the mission of evangelization. The “New Evangelization,” about which Pope St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI and now Pope Francis have spoken, focuses on inviting absent Catholics to return to full church membership. That is a laudable goal, but we also should remember that the mission we have been given is to spread the good news to all peoples. That’s why at the end of Mass, we are sent to “go, and announce the Gospel of the Lord.”

But no one can deny that we have a lot of work to do in inviting absent Catholics back to full membership in the church, especially as the pandemic has somewhat receded. Why are so many absent? Some people will cite doctrinal issues like birth control, divorce and remarriage, and sexual mores. Some will speak of their experience of the church as irrelevant to their lives. Others will cite church scandals. And still others, the fact that a priest, a religious sister or a parishioner made them feel unwelcome.

Some say they have little time for church. This is a particular problem for families who have working parents and children involved in organized sports and activities like band and drama. There are elderly parents to visit and care for. Boredom at Mass enters the equation in our hyper society. “I’m too busy to go to church as I work three jobs" may be a paraphrase for “I have better, or at least, other things to do.” Hence, the New Evangelization of inviting absent Catholics back into full church membership.

When we look at the early church and how the Gospel was spread, it was not done through a program, sponsored by St. Peter, the first pope, but it was done through the individual witness of the apostles and individual believers, who, following the Great Commission of Jesus, went out and preached the good news. That’s how the church grew.

We as Catholics are not very good at sharing our faith in public. We have waited for people to come to us, and many have done so in the past. But times are different today. Who in our family have distanced themselves from the church? Who of our friends are no longer practicing Catholics? Who of our coworkers might be searching for meaning? Who in our community seem lost and disillusioned?

Such folks may be waiting for us, even if they don’t know it, to encounter them with the Gospel message. As Pope Francis often says, we accept people where they are and accompany them on their journey. This is what Jesus did with the disciples on the way to Emmaus right after the resurrection. If we are living authentic Catholic Christian lives, this gives us an opening to share our faith with others.

The ministry of St. Francis of Assisi began with an answer to the voice of God, saying, “Francis, go rebuild my Church.” By taking the name Francis, our current pope is showing us the way forward in this moment of evangelization. It is a time to renew and rebuild the church. This is the Great Commission: Go and be my witnesses to the world!