Lioi: Celebrating National Catholic Schools Week

National Catholic Schools Week, now entering its 49th anniversary year, begins on the last Sunday in January and runs for an entire week. This year it is observed from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. It is annually celebrated in the United States to promote the exceptional education that comes with an authentically functioning Catholic school. Education has always been a vital part of decision-making for every family and parent. With this week-long celebration, people can have a glimpse of the excellent standards, formation, programs and teachings that Catholic schools have to offer.

National Catholic Schools Week is held for seven days. Aside from its promotion of education, it’s also a great opportunity to recognize the value, principles and contributions that the Catholic schools have relayed to the church and every citizen for decades. Showcasing what makes Catholic schools the best for every parent, family and child is the priority for conducting Catholic Schools Week.

What usually happens during National Catholic Schools Week is the celebration of Catholic Masses, assemblies, open houses and many other activities for every family, parishioner and community member. The quality and distinction of Catholic schools can be seen through these events, especially for young students who will attend and enter school. The theme and logo for National Catholic Schools Week for the year 2023 is: “Catholic Schools: Faith, Excellence, Service.”

The first Catholic school that opened in the United State was called St. Mary’s School in Philadelphia in 1783. After some time, the enthusiasm and curiosity for Catholic education grew and the nation noticed a massive inflow of Catholics from all over the world. By the 1920s, more than 6,000 Catholic elementary schools accepted and enrolled almost two million students and employed 42,000 teachers. By the latter half of that century, enrollment grew even more, reaching double the number of students. Ever since, Catholic schools have been widely perceived and established as a viable and valuable means of education.

Auburn and Cayuga County are blessed with two schools that promote Catholic education: St. Albert the Great Academy for prekindergarten to sixth grades (stalbertthegreatacademy.com) and Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate for grades seven to 12 (tyburnacademy.com).

The motto of St. Albert the Great Academy is "Fides et Scientia" — "Faith and Knowledge" — reflecting St. Albert’s teaching that faith and reason are complementary. St. Albert Academy develops the whole person in the Catholic tradition, teaches Gospel truths, inspires a love of learning and upholds academic excellence in a nurturing community.

The academy inspires students of all faiths to grow in their knowledge of and love for God, which will enable them to love and serve those around them. St. Albert Academy is a Christ-centered school that focuses on the whole child: mind, body and spirit.

Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate is an independent Catholic junior-senior high school serving grades seven through 12. Tyburn Academy is named in honor of over 100 English and Irish martyrs who gave their lives at Tyburn Crossroads, just outside Hyde Park, London, in the 16th century. The motto of Tyburn Academy is "Veritas librabit vos" — "Truth will make you free." Young men and women have a natural capacity and desire for seeking truth through intellectual and spiritual growth. Students learn to read well, write well and communicate well.

Students at various academic levels are offered rigorous college preparatory classes and moral formation built on virtues that prepare them for higher education and career choices.

Staff and faculty share a unity of purpose with parents to foster the intellectual and moral development of students. Christian values are the foundation for all school endeavors, and they form the principles to which Tyburn Academy adheres.

The learning community at St. Albert the Great Academy and at Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate is built on a Christian way of life illuminated by faith and honoring the dignity of all persons. During this National Catholic Schools Week, parents should are invited to visit either school to see for themselves what an authentic Catholic education, prekindergarten to 12th grade, has to offer their children.