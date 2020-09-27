Lioi: Celebrating three saints in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first week of the month of October features three saints to whom devotion is very much part of our Catholic life in Auburn. St. Peregrine Laziosi, known as the cancer saint; St. Francis of Assisi, known for his concern of the environment and blessing of animals; and St. Faustina Kolwalska, known for spreading the devotion to the Divine Mercy of Jesus. And the whole month of October is in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary, known under her title of Our Lady of the Rosary.

It’s important to offer some distinctions from our Catholic theological tradition: Dulia is the veneration given to all those saints who have achieved sanctity in heroic imitation of Christ. Hyperdulia is dulia to the superlative degree, reserved only for Mary, the Mother of God. Latria, refers to adoration and worship reserved for God alone, and is substantially different from dulia and hyperdulia. In other words, Catholics worship the Triune God alone, but venerate the saints and in a special way the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The love and honor a person gives to God’s saints does not end with the saints themselves, but rather reaches ultimately to God. Therefore, nothing is taken away from the glory and worship of God through veneration of the saints. In fact, God is truly honored when we venerate those who excelled in love for God. Now to the saints.