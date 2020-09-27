Lioi: Celebrating three saints in October

The first week of the month of October features three saints to whom devotion is very much part of our Catholic life in Auburn. St. Peregrine Laziosi, known as the cancer saint; St. Francis of Assisi, known for his concern of the environment and blessing of animals; and St. Faustina Kolwalska, known for spreading the devotion to the Divine Mercy of Jesus. And the whole month of October is in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary, known under her title of Our Lady of the Rosary.
It’s important to offer some distinctions from our Catholic theological tradition: Dulia is the veneration given to all those saints who have achieved sanctity in heroic imitation of Christ. Hyperdulia is dulia to the superlative degree, reserved only for Mary, the Mother of God. Latria, refers to adoration and worship reserved for God alone, and is substantially different from dulia and hyperdulia. In other words, Catholics worship the Triune God alone, but venerate the saints and in a special way the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The love and honor a person gives to God’s saints does not end with the saints themselves, but rather reaches ultimately to God. Therefore, nothing is taken away from the glory and worship of God through veneration of the saints. In fact, God is truly honored when we venerate those who excelled in love for God. Now to the saints.
St. Faustina Kolwalska (1905-1938) was a Polish Roman Catholic nun and mystic. Her apparitions of Jesus Christ inspired the devotion to the Divine Mercy and earned her the title of "Apostle of Divine Mercy.” Our Lord asked St. Faustina for special prayer and meditation of his passion at the three o'clock hour, the hour that recalls his death on the cross. “At three o'clock, implore my mercy, especially for sinners; and, if only for a brief moment, immerse yourself in my passion, particularly in my abandonment at the moment of agony. This is the hour of great mercy” (Diary 1320).
The Divine Mercy Chaplet is prayed on the First Friday every month at St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St. in Auburn, at 3 p.m. (Friday, Oct. 2, this month) The chaplet is part of a Holy Hour consisting of exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, the singing of the chaplet, a period of quiet adoration, and concluding with Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.
The feast day of St. Francis of Assisi (1181-1226) is Sunday, Oct. 4. This saint, of course, is remembered most for his love of animals. They share in the fortunes of human existence and take part in human life. Animals share in Christ's redemption of all of God's creation. We therefore can invoke the divine blessing on these animals through the intercession of St. Francis of Assisi. As we do, we praise the creator and thank God for setting us over all the creatures of the earth.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, a blessing of animals and pets will take place at the outdoor grotto next to St. Francis Church. All pets, of course, should be on a lease or in cage, or held in your arms. All would be invited to come up individually so pet and owner can be blessed with the relic of St. Francis of Assisi.
St. Peregrine (1260-1345) developed an infection in his leg about the age of 65. His condition deteriorated to such a point that the physician decided to amputate his leg. The night before surgery, Peregrine spent time praying before a fresco of the Crucifixion. He fell into a deep trance-like sleep and seemed to see Jesus descend from the cross to touch his leg. The following day, the doctor found no sign of the cancer. St. Peregrine has been called the wonder worker for his intercession of behalf of those afflicted with cancer or any other life-threatening illness.
On the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 303 Clark St. in Auburn, the St. Peregrine Prayer Service is held. (Tuesday, Oct. 6, this month.) The service consists of prayers for those who are afflicted with cancer or any other serious illness; each individual may receive a blessing with the relic of St. Peregrine.
Everyone is welcome to all or any of these three special devotions.
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph Church, Weedsport, and St. Patrick Church, Cato) in northern Cayuga County, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.
