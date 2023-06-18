Some people assume Father’s Day (and Mother’s Day, for that matter) is a holiday designed by greeting card companies to turn a profit. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. The story behind how this day became a holiday is actually a tale of determination by one woman and a decades-long fight to get fathers the recognition they deserve.

In May of 1909, a woman named Sonora Louise Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, heard a Mother’s Day sermon and thought a similar day should be set aside to honor fathers. Her own father raised six children as a single parent. However, the effort to formally recognize a day for fathers met with many hurdles over the years.

It was more than 50 years after Dodd’s initial efforts that Father’s Day was officially recognized in 1966 as a holiday to be celebrated on the third Sunday of June. In 1978, Mrs. Dodd died at the age of 96. Her grave at Greenwood Cemetery in Spokane reads, “Sonora Smart Dodd, 1882-1978, Founder of Father’s Day.”

What can Father’s Day mean to us in the year 2023? Three years ago in 2020, Pope Francis wrote an Apostolic Letter about St. Joseph, the foster father of Jesus, entitled “Patris Corde” (“With a Father’s Heart”). Because of his role at “the crossroads between the Old and New Testament,” St. Joseph “has always been venerated as a father by the Christian people.” St. Joseph is certainly an appropriate topic on which to reflect on this Father’s Day.

In this Apostolic Letter, Pope Francis describes St. Joseph as a beloved father, a tender and loving father, an obedient father, an accepting father, a father who is creatively courageous, a working father, a father in the shadows. St. Joseph “the man who goes unnoticed, a daily, discreet and hidden presence,” who nonetheless played “an incomparable role in the history of salvation.” Pope Francis describes Joseph’s fatherhood of Jesus as “the earthly shadow of the heavenly Father.”

In St. Joseph, “Jesus saw the tender love of God,” the one who helps us accept our weakness, because “it is through” and despite “our fears, our frailties, and our weakness” that most divine designs are realized. “The carpenter of Nazareth,” explained the pope, "was able to turn a problem into a possibility by trusting in divine providence.” He had to deal with “the concrete problems” his family faced, problems faced by other families in the world.

“Fathers are not born, but made,” said Pope Francis. “A man does not become a father simply by bringing a child into the world, but by taking up the responsibility to care for that child.” Children, the pope said, need fathers who will not try to dominate them, but instead raise them to be “capable of deciding for themselves, enjoying freedom and exploring new possibilities.”

St. Joseph, says Pope Francis, “knew how to love with extraordinary freedom. He never made himself the center of things. He did not think of himself but focused instead on the lives of Mary and Jesus.”

Happiness for Joseph involved a true gift of self: “In him, we never see frustration, but only trust,” wrote Pope Francis. “His patient silence was the prelude to concrete expressions of trust.”

Joseph stands out, therefore, as an exemplary figure for our time, in a world that “needs fathers” and not “tyrants”; a society that “rejects those who confuse authority with authoritarianism, service with servility, discussion with oppression, charity with a welfare mentality, power with destruction.”

True fathers, instead, “refuse to live the lives of their children for them,” and instead respect their freedom. In this sense, said Pope Francis, a father realizes that “he is most a father and an educator at the point when he becomes ‘useless,’ when he sees that his child has become independent and can walk the paths of life unaccompanied.”

Being a father, the Pope emphasized, “has nothing to do with possession, but is rather a ‘sign’ pointing to a greater fatherhood” — that of the “Heavenly Father.”

Happy Father’s Day!