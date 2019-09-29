This coming Friday, Oct. 4, is the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. Four years ago, Pope Francis declared Sept. 1 the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. He invited us to pray this month for our delicate biosphere in peril from the effects of climate change; he asked us to pray until the feast of the patron saint of creation, Francis of Assisi, on Oct. 4. This Prayer for Our Earth is taken from Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si.
All-powerful God, you are present in the whole universe
and in the smallest of your creatures.
You embrace with your tenderness all that exists.
Pour out upon us the power of your love,
that we may protect life and beauty.
Fill us with peace, that we may live
as brothers and sisters, harming no one.
O God of the poor, help us to rescue the abandoned
and forgotten of this earth, so precious in your eyes.
Bring healing to our lives,
that we may protect the world and not prey on it,
that we may sow beauty, not pollution and destruction.
Touch the hearts of those who look only for gain
at the expense of the poor and the earth.
Teach us to discover the worth of each thing,
to be filled with awe and contemplation,
to recognize that we are profoundly united
with every creature as we journey towards your infinite light.
We thank you for being with us each day.
Encourage us, we pray, in our struggle
for justice, love and peace. Amen.
Many of us are familiar with the hymn “All Creatures of Our God and King.” The text of this hymn is based on the thoughts of St. Francis of Assisi, contained in large measure in his Canticle of the Sun, also known as “Laudes Creaturarum” (Praise of the Creatures) and Canticle of the Creatures. It was written in an Umbrian dialect of Italian but has since been translated into many languages. It is believed to be among the first works of literature, if not the first, written in the Italian language.
Most High, all-powerful, good Lord,
Yours are the praises, the glory, and the honor, and all blessing.
To You alone, Most High, do they belong,
and no human is worthy to mention Your name.
Praised be You, my Lord, with all Your creatures,
especially Sir Brother Sun,
Who is the day and through whom You give us light.
You have free articles remaining.
And he is beautiful and radiant with great splendor;
and bears a likeness of You, Most High One.
Praised be You, my Lord, through Sister Moon and the stars,
in heaven You formed them clear and precious and beautiful.
Praised be You, my Lord, through Brother Wind,
and through the air, cloudy and serene, and every kind of weather,
through whom You give sustenance to Your creatures.
Praised be You, my Lord, through Sister Water,
who is very useful and humble and precious and chaste.
Praised be You, my Lord, through Brother Fire,
through whom You light the night,
and he is beautiful and playful and robust and strong.
Praised be You, my Lord, through our Sister Mother Earth,
who sustains and governs us,
and who produces various fruit with coloured flowers and herbs.
Praised be You, my Lord, through those who give pardon for Your
love, and bear infirmity and tribulation.
Blessed are those who endure in peace
for by You, Most High, shall they be crowned.
Praised be You, my Lord, through our Sister Bodily Death,
from whom no one living can escape.
Woe to those who die in mortal sin.
Blessed are those whom death will find in Your most holy will,
for the second death shall do them no harm.
Praise and bless my Lord and give Him thanks
and serve Him with great humility.
This past Monday, Sept. 23, the 2019 Climate Action Summit took place at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. Leaders from government, business and civil society were invited to come with plans on how to address the global climate emergency. It is hoped that the summit will spark the transformation that is urgently needed and propel action that will benefit everyone.
Climate change is the defining issue of our time and now is the defining moment to do something about it. We are told that there is still time to tackle climate change, but it will require an unprecedented effort from all sectors of society.
In the spirit of St. Francis, a blessing of animals and pets will take place on Friday, Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, at 4:30 p.m. at the outdoor grotto next to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 303 Clark St., Auburn.