Lioi: Forming consciences for faithful citizenship

As people of both faith and reason, Catholics are called to bring to political life and to practice Christ’s commandment to “love one another” (John 13:34). Our nation’s tradition of pluralism is enhanced, not threatened, when religious groups and people of faith bring their convictions into public life. The Catholic community brings to political dialogue a consistent moral framework and broad experience serving those in need.

In the Catholic tradition, responsible citizenship is a virtue, and participation in political life is a moral obligation. As Catholics, we should be guided more by our moral convictions than by our attachment to any political party or interest group. In today’s environment, Catholics may feel politically disenfranchised, sensing that no party and few candidates fully share our comprehensive commitment to human life and dignity. This should not discourage us. On the contrary, it makes our obligation to act all the more urgent. Faithful citizenship is an ongoing responsibility, not just an election year duty.

In the words of Pope Francis, “progress in building a people in peace, justice and fraternity depends on four principles related to constant tensions present in every social reality. These derive from the pillars of the church’s social doctrine, which serve as primary and fundamental parameters of reference for interpreting and evaluating social phenomena.”