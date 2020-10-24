Lioi: Forming consciences for faithful citizenship

The following reflections are taken from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ document “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship,” which is published and revised every four years. The complete document can be read or ordered online.
Already on these days, and specifically on Nov. 3, all registered voters will be electing the next president of the United States as well as choosing federal, state and local officials. This election is particularly challenging for people of faith who bring a moral outlook to the privilege of voting.
Our nation faces many situations and issues that demand well-informed moral choices: the ongoing destruction of a million innocent lives each year by abortion, physician-assisted suicide, the redefinition of marriage, the excessive consumption of material goods and the destruction of natural resources, deadly attacks on Christians and other religious minorities throughout the world, efforts to narrow the definition and exercise of religious freedom, economic policies that fail to prioritize the needs of poor people at home and abroad, a broken immigration system and a worldwide refugee crisis, and wars, terror and violence that threaten every aspect of human life and dignity.
As Catholics, we are part of a community with profound teachings that help us consider challenges in public life, contribute to greater justice and peace for all people, and evaluate policy positions, party platforms and candidates’ promises and actions in light of the Gospel in order to help build a better world.
As people of both faith and reason, Catholics are called to bring to political life and to practice Christ’s commandment to “love one another” (John 13:34). Our nation’s tradition of pluralism is enhanced, not threatened, when religious groups and people of faith bring their convictions into public life. The Catholic community brings to political dialogue a consistent moral framework and broad experience serving those in need.
In the Catholic tradition, responsible citizenship is a virtue, and participation in political life is a moral obligation. As Catholics, we should be guided more by our moral convictions than by our attachment to any political party or interest group. In today’s environment, Catholics may feel politically disenfranchised, sensing that no party and few candidates fully share our comprehensive commitment to human life and dignity. This should not discourage us. On the contrary, it makes our obligation to act all the more urgent. Faithful citizenship is an ongoing responsibility, not just an election year duty.
In the words of Pope Francis, “progress in building a people in peace, justice and fraternity depends on four principles related to constant tensions present in every social reality. These derive from the pillars of the church’s social doctrine, which serve as primary and fundamental parameters of reference for interpreting and evaluating social phenomena.”
The four principles include the dignity of the human person, the common good, subsidiarity and solidarity. Taken together, these principles provide a moral framework for Catholic engagement in advancing what we have called a “consistent ethic of life.” Rightly understood, this ethic does not treat all issues as morally equivalent; nor does it reduce Catholic teaching to one or two issues. It anchors the Catholic commitment to defend life and other human rights, from conception until natural death, in the fundamental obligation to respect the dignity of every human being as a child of God.
Catholic voters should use Catholic teaching to examine candidates’ positions on issues and should consider candidates’ integrity, philosophy and performance. It is important for all citizens to see beyond party politics, to analyze campaign rhetoric critically, and to choose their political leaders according to principle, not party affiliation or mere self-interest.
The Catholic church does not tell Catholics how to vote. The responsibility to make political choices rests with each person and his or her properly formed conscience, aided by prudence. This exercise of conscience begins with always opposing policies that violate human life or weaken its protection.
As Catholics, we are not single-issue voters. A candidate’s position on a single issue is not sufficient to guarantee a voter’s support. Yet a candidate’s position on a single issue that involves the destruction of human life, or the promotion of racism, may legitimately lead a voter to disqualify a candidate from receiving support.
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph Church, Weedsport, and St. Patrick Church, Cato) in northern Cayuga County, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.
