Lioi: Getting back to normal at church

It was a year ago this month that many Catholic churches reopened for public Masses after three months of only being open for private prayer. In July 2020, we could have only 10 people present for a wedding or funeral; then, on Sundays, we could have 33% capacity in our churches with people registering ahead of time. At Christmas and Easter, it went up to 50% capacity; now, there are no capacity restrictions.

Vaccinated folks do not have to wear a mask; unvaccinated folks should wear a mask for their own protection and that of others. “Touchless” holy water dispensers have been installed at the entrances of the church. The optional sign of peace may be given, but without touching, using only a bow or a wave. Holy Communion is still distributed under the one species of consecrated bread.

For many people, the time when public Masses were unavailable provided an opportunity to think about how one prays, why one attends Mass, why people feel a need to be in what is often called a sacred space, and why the church building matters so much to us.