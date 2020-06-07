Lioi: Holy Mass during the pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It might seem odd to some people that during this pandemic, solitary Catholic priests are celebrating private Masses daily in church without the presence of a congregation. A solitary Protestant minister most likely would never be conducting a complete private worship service in church without the presence of a congregation. So, what’s going on with the Catholic priest?

The holy sacrifice of the Mass is more than a prayer meeting in which people “get” holy Communion as they might get ashes on their forehead on Ash Wednesday. The Mass is the one sacrifice of the cross made present in our own time and age.

Christ died once and for all on the cross, his perfect sacrifice. The Mass is that same sacrifice but in a sacramental form, with a visible priest, an altar and the basic matter of bread and wine. We share in the very offering of Christ to the father in the sacrifice of the cross.

The Mass, then, is the participation in Christ’s perfect offering of himself and all of creation to the Father. That is true whether the priest is celebrating a private Mass in an empty church or whether he is presiding at a public Mass with a huge congregation.