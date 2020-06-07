Lioi: Holy Mass during the pandemic

It might seem odd to some people that during this pandemic, solitary Catholic priests are celebrating private Masses daily in church without the presence of a congregation. A solitary Protestant minister most likely would never be conducting a complete private worship service in church without the presence of a congregation. So, what’s going on with the Catholic priest?
The holy sacrifice of the Mass is more than a prayer meeting in which people “get” holy Communion as they might get ashes on their forehead on Ash Wednesday. The Mass is the one sacrifice of the cross made present in our own time and age.
Christ died once and for all on the cross, his perfect sacrifice. The Mass is that same sacrifice but in a sacramental form, with a visible priest, an altar and the basic matter of bread and wine. We share in the very offering of Christ to the father in the sacrifice of the cross.
The Mass, then, is the participation in Christ’s perfect offering of himself and all of creation to the Father. That is true whether the priest is celebrating a private Mass in an empty church or whether he is presiding at a public Mass with a huge congregation.
So, what does it mean for people watching livestreamed or prerecorded Masses on TV or on their computer? As members of the mystical body, the lay faithful offer themselves to the father with Christ, allowing a real liturgical participation even when viewing online and substituting spiritual communion for sacramental reception of the Eucharist.
The Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy defines participation on the part of the lay faithful as primarily joining interiorly with the action of the priest, giving thanks to God and offering themselves to God. This can happen whether in a pew or in a living room.
However, the church’s statements about the objectivity of the liturgy by no means imply that full sacramental participation of the faithful is not important. Christ’s work of redemption is a process of transformation and sanctification which is competed and perfected in the reception of Holy Communion. Sacramental reception of the Eucharist is the supreme communion with Christ’s real presence.
That is why it is so important for us as Catholics to be able to gather once again in our churches for public Mass. This is beginning to happen, however slowly and cautiously and only with a limited number of people. To ensure the safety of all, our bishops with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued guidelines for the reopening of our Catholic churches.
For your information, here are some of the protocols: Disinfecting cleaning before and after each Mass; all missalettes, hymnals, prayer cards removed from pews; no congregational or choral singing; social distancing observed; holy water and baptismal fonts empty; no passing of the collection basket; minimum number of liturgical ministers; Holy Communion received in the hand; and those attending Mass bringing and wearing their own face masks.
The obligation to attend Sunday Mass continues to be suspended. Those who are at higher risk for COVID-19 and those who are concerned for their health are urged not to come to church for Mass at this time.
It is up to each parish in consultation with the bishop to determine when and how public Masses can take place and what procedure will be used for only a limited number of parishioners to attend any one Mass.
With the ending of the Easter season last week on the Feast of Pentecost, we move today into the ninth week of ordinary time in the liturgical year. These times certainly may not seem ordinary, but they do provide an opportunity to grow in our faith and in our concern for one another.
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis Church and St. Hyacinth Church) in Auburn, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.
