Lioi: Honoring two Roman Catholic women saints

Two women saints come to the fore: one in this month of April and one next month in May: St. Faustina Kowalski of Poland, known for promoting the Divine Mercy Devotion, which we celebrate today at St. Hyacinth Church; and St. Gianna Beretta Molla, from Italy, a pro-life saint, who will be featured on Sunday, May 15, at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Both churches make up SS. Mary & Martha Parish in Auburn.

Maria Faustyna Kowalska (born Helena Kowalska, Aug. 25, 1905, to Oct. 5, 1938), known as Sister Maria Faustyna Kowalska of the Blessed Sacrament (popularly spelled Faustina), was a Polish Roman Catholic nun and mystic. At the age of 20 years, she joined a convent in Warsaw but was later transferred to Płock and then to Vilnius. Throughout her life, Faustina reported having visions of Jesus and conversations with him, which she noted in her diary, later published as "The Diary of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska: Divine Mercy in My Soul."

Her apparitions of Jesus Christ inspired the Catholic devotion to the Divine Mercy of Jesus. With the help of her spiritual direction, she commissioned an artist to paint the first Divine Mercy image, based on her vision of Jesus. Sister Faustina was canonized as a saint on April 30, 2000, by Pope John Paul II, who declared the second Sunday of Easter as Divine Mercy Sunday.

Divine Mercy Sunday is traditionally celebrated at St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. The celebration of Divine Mercy will take place this afternoon, April 24, consisting of Eucharistic Adoration from noon until 3 p.m. Confessions with four priests will be available from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and the event will conclude at 3 p.m. with the sung Divine Mercy Chaplet and Solemn Benediction. All are welcome at St. Hyacinth Church this afternoon.

Gianna Beretta Molla (Oct. 4, 1922, to April 28, 1962) was born in Magenta, Italy, in the Archdiocese of Milan. She was a wife, a mother and a pediatrician. During her second month of pregnancy with her fourth child, she developed a fibroma on her uterus. She refused an abortion or a hysterectomy in an effort to save her unborn child. A week after the baby was born, Gianna died of septic peritonitis. Her daughter Gianna Emanuela still lives and is a doctor of geriatrics.

Molla's medical career followed the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church; she believed in following her conscience while coming to the aid of others who required assistance. Molla also dedicated herself to charitable work among the elderly, and also aided the St. Vincent DePaul Society in its outreach to the poor and less fortunate.

She was canonized in Rome on May 16, 2004, by Pope St. John Paul II. She is the first working mom and woman doctor to be canonized. Her husband and their children were present at the canonization. It was the first time that a husband had ever witnessed his wife's canonization. St. Gianna’s feast day is April 28. She is a pro-life witness in our day and age.

This year, 2022, is the 100th anniversary of her birth and the 18th anniversary of her canonization. In commemoration of these anniversaries, St. Francis of Assisi Church has erected an outdoor shrine in honor of St. Gianna Berretta Molla. The dedication of this shrine will take place on Sunday, May 15, during the regular 8:45 a.m. Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 303 Clark St., Auburn, with a procession to the shrine at the conclusion of Mass for the prayer of dedication.

In celebration of the event, breakfast will be served in Nacca Hall afterwards, consisting of eggs, bacon, ham, home fries, fresh fruit salad, cake and coffee. The Mass, dedication and breakfast are open to the public and all are invited.

The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph Church, Weedsport, and St. Patrick Church, Cato) in northern Cayuga County, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.

