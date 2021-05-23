Lioi: How we can welcome absent Catholics back

The Solemnity of Pentecost on this day, May 23, 2021, brings to a close the 50 days of the Easter season. Nine days before Pentecost was the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord on May 13. Sometimes the Feast of the Ascension is misunderstood because of a too-literal reading of the biblical accounts. Many people think of the ascension as the departure of Christ from our world. He leaves at ascension and will return at the end of time.

Yet in St. Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus makes it clear that he remains with us now and until the end of time. So, the issue is not whether he is present here, but how he is present. His presence now is mediated through the body of Christ, the church, the people of God animated by the Holy Spirit. We are the ones who have been commissioned to carry on his mission and preach the good news to the ends of the earth.

This “Great Commission,” as it is often called, provides an opportunity for us to focus our attention on the mission of evangelization. The “New Evangelization,” about which Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI and now Pope Francis have spoken, focuses on inviting absent Catholics to return to full church membership. That is a laudable goal, but we also should remember that the mission we have been given is to spread the good news to all peoples. That’s why at the end of Mass, we are sent to “Go, and announce the Gospel of the Lord.”