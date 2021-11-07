Lioi: 'I believe in the communion of saints'

During the month of November, the liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church has specific feasts which taken together commemorate what we pray in the Apostles’ Creed: “I believe in the communion of saints.” All those, baptized in Christ, whether living or dead, are part of the communion of saints.

Nov. 1 was the Solemnity of All Saints – commemorating that great multitude of holy ones who stand before the throne of God in heaven (see Revela­tion 7:9). Nov. 2 was the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, tradi­tionally known as All Souls Day. Catholics on this day pray for the souls in Purga­tory – those who die in God’s grace and are assured of their eternal salvation, but are still in need of purification, so as to achieve the holiness necessary to enter the joy of heaven (see Revelation 21:27). Purgatory is a wonderful example of God’s mer­cy, drawing us to himself even after death.

Nov. 9, this coming Tuesday, is the Dedication of the Lateran Basilica, the Cathedral Church of the bishop of Rome (Pope Francis) and the mother church of all Churches. Whenever we celebrate the dedication of a church, we are really cel­ebrating the people who make up the church, those still living in this world.

Some have described the “communion of saints” as comprising the church triumphant – those in heaven, the church suffering – those in purgatory, and the Church militant – those of us still on their faith journey in this world. Presiding over the communion of saints is Our Lord Jesus Christ King of the Universe, whose feast is celebrated on the last Sunday of the church year, which this year is No­v. 21.

Because the communion of saints unites all who are in Christ, we can pray for one another. Those on earth can pray to and with the saints in heaven and also can pray for the souls in purgatory. The souls in purgatory can pray for us. The saints in heaven can intercede for us.

Some Christians think we shouldn’t pray to the saints but should go directly to God. But it must please God to have his chil­dren helping one another. That’s why God commands us in scripture to “pray for one another” (see James 5:16). Just as we might ask a friend to pray for us, so we can ask the saints to pray for us or to intercede for us because of their position in glory enabling their prayers to be more efficacious.

Images of our friends, the saints, can be found in most churches. At St. Mary’s Church, there are statues of the Virgin Mary (Patron of the church), St. Anne, St. Joseph, St. Anthony, St. Isaac Jogues, St. Kateri Tekakwitha and St. Christopher (outdoors).

At. St. Francis of Assisi Church, there are statues of the Virgin Mary, St. Anne, St. Joseph, St. Francis (patron of the church), St. Clare, St. Anthony, St. Padre Pio, St. Peregrine, St. Lucy, St. Therese of the Child Jesus and St. Jude.

At St. Hyacinth Church, there are statues of the Virgin Mary, St. Hyacinth (patron of the church), St. Francis, St. Anthony, St. Maximilian Kolbe and various male and female saints on either side of the church.

At St. Joseph Church in Weedsport are statues of the Virgin Mary, and St. Joseph (patron of the church) and St. Anthony. At St. Patrick Church in Cato, there are statues of the Virgin Mary, St. Joseph, and St. Patrick (patron of the church).

Catholics and others have specific devotions to particular saints: the Virgin Mary, Mother of God (a powerful intercessor), St. Anne (Mother of Mary, grandmother of Jesus, patron of grandmothers), St. Joseph (patron of carpenters, invoked for house sales, a happy death), St. Anthony (invoked for finding lost objects), St. Francis (patron of animals, ecology), St. Peregrine (invoked against cancer), St. Lucy (invoked against eye ailments), St. Jude (invoked for impossible situations), St. Therese of Lisieux, known as the Little Flower (patron of the missions and florists), St. Padre Pio (invoked for healing of pain and suffering).

Almighty ever-living God,

by whose gift we venerate

the merits of all the saints,

bestow on us, we pray,

through the prayers

of so many intercessors

an abundance of the

reconciliation with you

for which we earnestly long.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ,

your Son,

who lives and reigns with you

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God for ever and ever. Amen

The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph Church, Weedsport, and St. Patrick Church, Cato) in northern Cayuga County, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.

