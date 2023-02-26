For Latin rite Catholics, Lent began this past Ash Wednesday; for eastern rite Catholics, Lent begins on this coming Monday. The secular world sometimes equates the Christian Lent, the Muslim Ramadan and the Jewish Yom Kippur as the same thing, but only in different religious traditions. Certainly, there are outward similarities, but the fundamental orientation of Lent for Christians is quite different. For Christians, and especially Catholics, Lent is oriented toward the sacraments of initiation (baptism, confirmation and Eucharist).

The origin of Lent arises in the early days of Christianity when people spent an extended period of time (one, two, three years) preparing for reception into the church at the Easter Vigil (the Saturday night before Easter Sunday). The last days of this preparation period were more intense as Easter approached.

This intensive period, eventually confined to 40 days in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days in the desert, was what we know today as Lent. This intensive period of preparation still happens today for those individuals enrolled in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and preparing to be received into the Catholic Church.

For those Christians already baptized, Lent is a time of renewal of their baptism. It is a time of introspection with an emphasis on the three traditional disciplines of Lent: prayer (growing in our relationship with God), fasting (removing those things that impede our spiritual growth) and almsgiving (sharing what we have with others, especially those most in need).

These three “disciplines” can lead us to examine our life in light of the Gospel and to seek the Lord’s forgiveness for what we have done or have failed to do. The sacrament of reconciliation (also called penance or confession) is the ordinary means for Catholic to ask God’s forgiveness and celebrate God’s mercy.

The early church fathers called the sacrament of reconciliation a second baptism — bringing us back to the fullness of life in Christ Jesus. That is why at the Easter Vigil, all those who already are baptized renew their baptismal promises in conjunction with those making their baptismal promises for the first time.

These 40 days of Lent are a wonderful opportunity for all Christians to get back to basics and renew their baptismal commitment in preparation for the Easter Festival.