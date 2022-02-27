Lioi: Listening sessions to explore bringing people back to church

A Pew study released this past December found that 29% of Americans are not affiliated with any religion. Furthermore, almost 33% of U.S. adults report that they pray rarely or not at all, and 36% of young people in particular have distanced themselves from religion. These statistics are no surprise; they confirm a longstanding pattern of secularization in the United States.

But we have to ask: Have those “nones” consciously rejected religion, or have religious institutions failed to involve them and respond to their needs? Do they lack belief in God, or do they no longer see the church as representing the God they believe in?

The only way to find out is by asking, and the Roman Catholic Church is attempting to do precisely that. Pope Francis announced that the meeting in 2023 of the Synod of Bishops — as the culmination of a three-year worldwide process — would focus on finding ways to make the church one that “walks together” instead of one that follows the lead of a select few.

With a third of Americans estranged from organized religion, there is no time to lose. It is ultimately only God’s grace that brings people to faith. Even so, we as a church need to find out why people have distanced themselves from the practice of the faith. And there is perhaps no better way to do this than through the current churchwide synodal process.

In the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, each parish is asked to hold “listening sessions.” These sessions can be among already formed groups (like councils and parish organizations), in scheduled open sessions for anyone to come, or in informal conversations among families and friends.

To help groups in their discussion, 10 themes are offered in the Synod Preparatory Document. These themes are more like prompts to help broaden discussion. The themes can help groups to consider both the joys and challenges of where we are as a synodal church, and where we are called to journey together. Groups can choose one or two themes or reflect on all 10 themes. Here are the themes:

I. Journeying companions: In the church and in society, we are side by side on the same road. In our local church, who are the ones “journeying together”? Who are the road companions, including those “outside” the church?

II. Listening: Listening is the first step, but it requires having an open mind and heart, without prejudices. To whom does our particular church need to listen? How are young people and women listened to?

III. Speaking out: How do we promote a free and authentic style of communication within the community? When and how do we manage to say what is important to us? How do we individually witness to our faith?

IV. Celebrating: “Journeying together” is only possible if it is based in prayer, and on listening to the Word of God and the Celebration of the Eucharist. How do prayer and liturgical celebration inspire and direct our “journeying together”?

V. Co-responsible in the mission: Since we are all missionary disciples, how is each Baptized person called to be a leader in the mission? How does the community support its members committed to service in society?

VI. Dialogue in church and society: Dialogue is capable of gathering the experience of persons and peoples. How are divergences of vision, the conflicts, the difficulties addressed?

VII. With the other Christian denominations: The dialogue between Christians of different denominations, united by one baptism, has a special place in the synodal journey. What relations do we have with Christians of other denominations?

VIII. Authority and participation: A synodal church is a participatory and co-responsible church. How is authority exercised within our particular church? What understanding is there of the mission of the bishops, the successors to the Holy Apostles?

IX. Discerning and deciding: In a synodal style, decisions are made through discernment, based on a consensus that flows from the common obedience to the Spirit. How do we promote participation in decision-making within hierarchically structured communities?

X. Forming ourselves in synodality: How do we form people to make them more capable of “journeying together,” listening to one another and engaging in dialogue?

Summaries of these sessions should be submitted online using the Synodal Input Form at dor.org/synod. Individuals may also share their thoughts by using the forms.

The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph Church, Weedsport, and St. Patrick Church, Cato) in northern Cayuga County, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.

