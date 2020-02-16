Lioi: Mardi Gras, prelude to Lent

What do Mardi Gras, Carnival and Shrove Tuesday have in common? They are different names, with different emphases, for the days or day before Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent.
Mardi Gras, literally "Fat Tuesday," is the last hurrah before the season of Lent, which this year begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. That's why the enormous party in New Orleans, for example, ends abruptly at midnight on Tuesday, with battalions of street sweepers pushing the crowds out of the French Quarter toward home. Fat Tuesday is an exercise in excess.
Carnival comes from the Latin words “carne vale,” meaning "farewell to the flesh.” The name comes from the tradition of slaughtering and feasting upon a fattened calf on the last day of Carnival. There are well-known, season-long Carnival celebrations in Nice, France; Cologne, Germany; and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The best-known celebration in the U.S. is in New Orleans. The official colors of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, with its roots in Catholicism, are: purple, a symbol of justice; green, representing faith; and gold, to signify power.
Shrove Tuesday, known in some countries as Pancake, Fastnacht or Paczkis Tuesday, also is the day immediately preceding Ash Wednesday. Pancakes are associated with this day preceding Lent because they are a way to use up rich foods such as eggs, milk and sugar before the fasting season of the 40 days of Lent. The word “shrove” is a form of the English word “shrive,” which means to obtain absolution for one's sins by way of Confession and doing penance. Christians were to make a special point of self-examination and then to be "shriven" — to be absolved from their sins before the start of Lent.
In keeping with this Catholic “day of excess,” St. Mary’s Church is hosting a community Mardi Gras Carnival from 2 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22, the Saturday before Ash Wednesday, at Fingerlakes Mall. The Mardi Gras Carnival is an event for the whole family and the entire Auburn community. The suggested entrance donation is $10, with anyone under 18 free. Dollar tickets can be bought for each of the other individual events taking place at the Carnival.
There will be food, drinks, activities, contests, gambling (for Monopoly money) and revelry — all to remind us that these things should be set aside as we enter the holy season of Lent on Ash Wednesday. Multiple vendors will be available offering their wares to all who are interested.
Celebrating Mardi Gras might help us bring back the true meaning of Lent. That starts with getting everything out of our system, so that we can focus on 40 days of spiritual renewal and growth.
You have free articles remaining.
To think of the season of Lent only as a time of penance is to do it an injustice. The origin of Lent arose in the early days of Christianity when people spent an extended period of time preparing to be baptized and received into the church at the Easter vigil (the Saturday night before Easter Sunday). For those Christians already baptized, Lent is a time of renewal of their baptism.
It is a time of introspection with an emphasis on the three traditional disciplines of Lent:
• Prayer: Growing in our relationship with God
• Fasting: Removing those things that impede our spiritual growth
• Almsgiving: Sharing what we have with others, especially those most in need.
These three “disciplines” can lead us to seek the Lord’s forgiveness for what we have done or have failed to do. The sacrament of reconciliation (also called penance or confession) is the ordinary means for Catholic to ask God’s forgiveness and celebrate God’s mercy.
A special Day of Penance & Mercy is scheduled in all the Catholic churches of the Diocese of Rochester on Wednesday, April 1, one week before Palm Sunday and Holy Week. Exact times and places will be posted at individual churches.
The early church fathers called the sacrament of reconciliation a second baptism — bringing us back to the fullness of life in Christ Jesus. That is why at Easter, all those who are baptized renew their baptismal promises.
Excess on Mardi Gras is a prelude to prayer, penance and almsgiving during Lent!
P.S. St. Mary’s Church offers Compline, or night prayer, at 8 every Sunday evening in Lent, beginning on Sunday, March 1. This prayer is sung by St. Mary’s Schola Gregoriana in a darkened church illuminated by candlelight. It’s a wonderful half hour of peace and quiet reflection during Lent.
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis Church and St. Hyacinth Church) in Auburn, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.