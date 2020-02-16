Lioi: Mardi Gras, prelude to Lent

What do Mardi Gras, Carnival and Shrove Tuesday have in common? They are different names, with different emphases, for the days or day before Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent.

Mardi Gras, literally "Fat Tuesday," is the last hurrah before the season of Lent, which this year begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. That's why the enormous party in New Orleans, for example, ends abruptly at midnight on Tuesday, with battalions of street sweepers pushing the crowds out of the French Quarter toward home. Fat Tuesday is an exercise in excess.

Carnival comes from the Latin words “carne vale,” meaning "farewell to the flesh.” The name comes from the tradition of slaughtering and feasting upon a fattened calf on the last day of Carnival. There are well-known, season-long Carnival celebrations in Nice, France; Cologne, Germany; and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The best-known celebration in the U.S. is in New Orleans. The official colors of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, with its roots in Catholicism, are: purple, a symbol of justice; green, representing faith; and gold, to signify power.