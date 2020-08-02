Lioi: Mass in person or online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the month of July, many Catholic churches opened for public Masses after three months of only being open for private prayer. But coming back to church currently for Mass is a different experience than before COVID-19. Now, as we enter the church, instead of blessing ourselves with holy water as a reminder of our baptism, we must dab our hands with sanitizer. There are no missalettes, no hymnals, no singing, no sign of peace, no Communion from the cup, no gathering after Mass, while all the time wearing a mask. And when all have exited the church after the liturgy, we must sanitize the pews and everything that was touched.

For many people, the time when public Mass was unavailable provided an opportunity to think about how one prays, why one attends Mass, why people feel a need to be in what is often called a sacred space. Why does the church building matter so much?

Online Masses, whether through livestreaming, YouTube, Facebook or TV, have proven quite popular. People have become Mass pilgrims, seeing from their armchair how the liturgy is celebrated across the country and even across the globe. For some, it has given them a sense that they belong to a universal church. Those who were not able to go out to Mass because of ill health or frailty before the pandemic suddenly feel connected to the church community.