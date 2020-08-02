Lioi: Mass in person or online

During the month of July, many Catholic churches opened for public Masses after three months of only being open for private prayer. But coming back to church currently for Mass is a different experience than before COVID-19. Now, as we enter the church, instead of blessing ourselves with holy water as a reminder of our baptism, we must dab our hands with sanitizer. There are no missalettes, no hymnals, no singing, no sign of peace, no Communion from the cup, no gathering after Mass, while all the time wearing a mask. And when all have exited the church after the liturgy, we must sanitize the pews and everything that was touched.
For many people, the time when public Mass was unavailable provided an opportunity to think about how one prays, why one attends Mass, why people feel a need to be in what is often called a sacred space. Why does the church building matter so much?
Online Masses, whether through livestreaming, YouTube, Facebook or TV, have proven quite popular. People have become Mass pilgrims, seeing from their armchair how the liturgy is celebrated across the country and even across the globe. For some, it has given them a sense that they belong to a universal church. Those who were not able to go out to Mass because of ill health or frailty before the pandemic suddenly feel connected to the church community.
Many committed Catholics couldn’t wait to get back to being part of a congregation. They missed their church. The desire for the actual church community confirms what we know from anthropology. The gathering of people is what matters. O-line liturgies only allow “spectator” participation; the relational and community dimension is missing. People are now slowly returning to church for Mass.
We remain at 33% capacity at Mass, which is approximately 130 people per Mass in Auburn. Remember the obligation to attend Sunday Mass continues to be suspended until further notice, and if you feel sick or because of a preexisting condition are not advised to go in public, stay home and please watch on TV/online.
For those not able to join us in person, our weekly Mass remains available 5:30 p.m. on YouTube each Saturday, and TV Mass airs at 10 a.m. on Auburn Regional Media Access (Spectrum channel 12, and Verizon channel 31). The TV Mass is rebroadcast Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. on ARMA.
For the past 15 years, St. Mary’s Church has celebrated the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgil Mary, the patronal feast of the parish, with great solemnity. Associated with this feast day was the annual Flower Festival in honor of the Blessed Mother.
This year, due to COVID-19, there won’t be a Flower Festival, but there will be some flowers in church. Because this year Aug. 15 falls on a Saturday, our feast day Mass will take place on the Vigil at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. Bishop Matano will celebrate the Vigil Mass at St. Mary’s. We hope to livestream the Mass throughout the diocese.
Also in August, the Living Rosary takes place at the outdoor Marian Grotto next to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 303 Clark St. This annual event commemorates the feast of the Queenship of Mary, the Octave of the Assumption. Again, due to COVID-19, it will be a scaled-down version this year.
We will celebrate the Queenship of Mary at the outdoor shrine at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, with recitation of the rosary. This is open to the public and all are invited to bring a lawn chair and sit 6 feet apart. Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will follow in church.
Catholic and Orthodox Christians have always had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. It was the third Ecumenical Council of Ephesus in A.D. 431 that declared Mary the mother of God (in Greek, "theotokos," or "God-bearer"). In St. Luke’s Gospel (1:18), Mary says to her cousin Elizabeth, “All generations will call me blessed.” And the Catholic community in Auburn continues to call Mary "blessed" to this day.
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis Church and St. Hyacinth Church) in Auburn, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.
