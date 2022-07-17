Lioi: 'My very self you knew'

In light of the recent decision of the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the eight Catholic bishops of the Dioceses of New York State issued a statement. However, since the statement didn’t seem to get too much press coverage, the sentiments of that statement will be reflected in this column.

The bishops begin by saying that women and men, children and adults, believers and nonbelievers, people of every culture and background have advocated for life. They have been a charitable and compelling voice for the voiceless.

Many Catholics have prayed and fasted, held vigils, offered Masses, and peacefully witnessed in these last five decades. They have joined others in educating schoolchildren, opening pregnancy care centers, walking with mothers, offering post-abortion counseling and marching, year after year, to the U.S. Supreme Court, witnessing to life.

The bishops acknowledge the wide range of emotions associated with this decision of the Supreme Court. And they call on everyone who supports the right to life for unborn children to be charitable, even as we celebrate an important historical moment.

While the decision of the Supreme Court might be seen by some as a judicial victory, it is not a cultural victory. The culture remains deeply divided on the issue of abortion, which will be evidenced by the patchwork of state statues pertaining to abortion across the county. To change the culture and build a culture of life, we need to enact family-friendly policies that welcome children, support mothers, cherish families and empower them to thrive.

The building of a culture of life is not solely the responsibility of the government. All of us need to respect the dignity and sanctity of human life in everything we do: in how we treat our children, spouses and parents; in the way we behave in our place of work; in sum, how we live Jesus’ two great commandments to love God and love our neighbor.

In conjunction with the statement of the New York state bishops, our own bishop of the diocese of Rochester, the Most Rev. Salvatore R. Matano, has asked that all parishes and diocesan charitable agencies renew and expand their services to women and children so that mothers can bring their children into this world with peace and tranquility, and always knowing they are never abandoned.

We need to continue to pray and work earnestly for a true culture of life to flourish not only in our state but also all around the world, that the divine image in all human life is recognized, respected and affirmed.

Love, charity and reverence for human life from the moment of conception through nature death — these will build and sustain a culture of life.

The noted columnist Austen Ivereigh has written that the direction of Western cultural history, indelibly marked by Christianity, is toward the eventual revelation of the humanity of the victim. Just as the voices of the slave, the ostracized foreigner, the battered housewife, the disabled and the child abuse victim have all, eventually, been heard, so will the voice of the literally voiceless — the unborn child.

There are many signs that western society is beginning to awaken from its deafness: some surveys show increasing discomfort with the prevalence and frequency of abortion. Empathy with the embryo — rather than the 10-week-old child in the womb — is not yet apparent to the same degree. But it is a matter of time.

On this issue, therefore, we need not accept the frame that we are opposing women’s rights or scientific advances. Nor should anyone feel obliged to assert the “rights” of the embryo against the “rights” of adult human beings, as if this were a question of competing claims.

Rather, we should imagine ourselves in the position of anti-slave-trade campaigners in the first years of the 19th century, knowing that society will eventually awaken to the humanity of beings which at the moment many refuse to see.

“You formed my inmost being; you knit me in my mother’s womb. I praise you, so wonderfully you made me; wonderful are your works! My very self you knew.” (Psalm 139:13-14)