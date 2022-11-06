Lioi: 'Pray for one another'

In the Catholic church’s monthly devotional calendar, as distinct from the yearly liturgical calendar, each month is set aside for a special devotion: January for the Holy Name of Jesus, February for the Holy Family, March for St. Joseph, April for the Holy Eucharist and the Holy Spirit, May for the Virgin Mary, June for the Sacred Heart, July for the Precious Blood of Jesus, August for the Blessed Sacrament and Adoration, September for the Seven Sorrows of Mary, October for the Holy Rosary, November for the Souls of the Faithful Departed, and December for the Coming of Christ, both at Christmas and at the end of time.

During the month of November, the Catholic church has a wonderful tradition of praying for the souls of the dead. We don’t separate the rich from the poor, or black from white, or male from female; we don’t leave out those who were criminals or were illiterate; we don’t give special pri­vilege to financial magnets, renowned scholars or even great church men and women. We pray for them all: that “he/she may rest in peace” (in Latin, “requiescat in pacé,” or "RIP," which we see on tombstones).

Christianity clearly teaches the resurrection of the dead and an afterlife. When friends of God die, earthy life ends and a new life begins. In the preface of the Catholic funeral Mass, we pray “for your faithful people, life is changed, not ended.” In this changed life, our faithful departed pick up where they left off. They may still have some work to do, bringing to light and scrubbing away the effects of sinful choices.

Catholics call this a process of purification, or purgatory. Far from being an unfamiliar process, it builds on the prayers, inspirations and good works of earthly life. Far from being a lonely path, it is a process where we on earth and those who have died continue to be a mutual support and encouragement to each other. Purgatory is a wonderful example of God’s mer­cy, drawing us to himself even after death.

That’s why in our Catholic tradition, we continually remem­ber and pray for the dead. That is why we have Masses celebrated for the repose of our departed loved ones. Whether in this world or the next, whether alive or dead, we are all united in Christ! That is what we mean in the Apostles’ Creed when we profess our belief in the “Communion of Saints.” We’re all connected!

The connection between the living and the dead is further emphasized in the month of November with four particular feasts. Nov. 1 on this past Tuesday was the Solemnity of All Saints, commemorating that great multitude of holy ones who stand before the throne of God in heaven (see Revela­tion 7:9).

Nov. 2 on this past Wednesday was the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, tradi­tionally known as All Souls’ Day (see 2 Maccabees 12:43-44). Catholics on this day pray for the souls in purga­tory — those who die in God’s grace and are assured of their eternal salvation, but are still in need of purification, so as to achieve the holiness necessary to enter the joy of heaven (see Revelation 21:27).

Nov. 9 on this coming Wednesday is the Dedication of the Lateran Basilica, the cathedral church of the bishop of Rome (Pope Francis) and the mother church of all churches. Whenever we celebrate the dedication of a church, we are really cel­ebrating the people who make up the church, those still living in this world.

Some have described the “Communion of Saints” as comprising the church triumphant — those in heaven, the church suffering, those in purgatory, and the church militant — those on their faith journey in this world. Presiding over the communion of saints is Our Lord Jesus Christ King of the Universe, whose feast is celebrated on the last Sunday of the church year, which this year is No­v. 20.

Because the Communion of Saints unites all who are in Christ, we can pray for one another. Those on earth can pray to and with the saints in heaven and also can pray for the souls in purgatory. The souls in purgatory can pray for us. The saints in heaven can intercede for us. It must please God to have his chil­dren helping one another. That’s why we are commended in scripture to “pray for one another” (James 5:16).