Lioi: Respect life and the Eucharistic Revival

Since 1972, October in the Catholic church has been referred to as Respect Life Month. Some people immediately jump to the conclusion that this is just another “anti-abortion” message. Yes, the Catholic church certainly does not support abortion, but Respect Life Month is not only concerned about the unborn child, but about all issues that pertain to human life.

As a gift of God, every human life is sacred from conception to natural death. For the Catholic church, there is no distinction between defending human life and promoting the dignity of the human person. Pope Francis summarized “respect life” best when he said: “Even the weakest and most vulnerable, the sick, the old, the unborn and the poor, are masterpieces of God’s creation, made in God’s own image, destined to live forever, and deserving of the utmost reverence and respect.”

Some wonder why the Catholic church is so concerned about life issues. After all, are not all these issues very personal, and should not they be left up to people’s ability to make their own choices? Of course, people should make their own decisions. But personal decisions should be informed decisions. These personal issues have ethical and moral dimensions and have a profound effect upon society and the common good.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI wrote in his Encyclical Caritas in Veritate that "The Church forcefully maintains the link between life ethics and social ethics, fully aware that a society lacks solid foundations when, on the one hand, it asserts values such as the dignity of the person, justice and peace, but then, on the other hand, radically acts to the contrary by allowing or tolerating a variety of ways in which human life is devalued and violated, especially where it is weak or marginalized” (No. 15).

Currently, the Catholic church in the United States, our diocese of Rochester, and our local parishes all are involved in a Eucharistic Revival. The aim of the revival is for us as Catholics to appreciate more profoundly the presence of the Lord Jesus in the sacrament and celebration of the Holy Eucharist. God took on our human condition (“was incarnate of the Virgin Mary and became man,” as we recite in the Nicene Creed every Sunday), and by doing so, sanctified and gave dignity to all human life.

We have a number of opportunities in our Catholic parishes during this Respect Life Month to deepen our knowledge of the Eucharist and to see the presence of Jesus in every human being, especially in the most vulnerable. Mother Teresa often spoke of how her sisters gathered to adore the Lord Jesus truly present in the Holy Eucharist. Then, they would go out to wash the sores on the body of Christ, the homeless and the most vulnerable of people.

To help us appreciate the Eucharist more and to see the dignity of all people, the Rev. Steven Dominic Hayes, O.P., will be coming to the East Deanery of Cayuga and Tompkins counties to preach on the Eucharistic Revival. Here is the schedule of where he will be preaching:

4:30 p.m. Mass Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Alphonsus Church in Auburn

8:30 a.m. Mass Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Patrick's Church in Moravia

10:45 a.m. Mass and 4 p.m. vespers and benediction Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Mary’s Church in Auburn

7 p.m. holy hour Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Patrick's Church in Aurora

9 a.m. Mass Monday, Oct. 24, at St. Hyacinth Church in Auburn

12:15 p.m. Mass Monday, Oct. 24, at Holy Family Church in Auburn

6:30 p.m. holy hour Monday, Oct. 24, at Sacred Heart Church in Owasco

9 a.m. Mass Tuesday, Oct. 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Auburn

7 p.m. holy hour Tuesday, Oct. 25, at All Saints Church in Lansing

9 a.m. Mass Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Holy Cross Church in Dryden

During this Respect Life Month and Eucharistic Revival, we can ask ourselves a few questions: Do we really believe Jesus is present in the Eucharist, in the blessed sacrament — body and blood, soul and divinity? Do we realize how precious every person is? As we go about our daily activities, do we treat people respectfully? How can we help those in our society who are struggling to welcome new life, like moms who are pregnant or parenting in difficult circumstances? How can we reach out to those having a hard time seeing the worth of their own life?