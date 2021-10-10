Lioi: St. Joseph, defender of life

Since 1972, October in the Catholic Church has been referred to as Respect Life Month. Some people immediately jump to the conclusion that this is just another “anti-abortion” message. Yes, the Catholic Church certainly does not support abortion, but "Respect Life" is not only about the unborn child, but about all issues that pertain to human life.
As a gift of God, every human life is sacred from conception to natural death. For the Catholic Church, there is no distinction between defending human life and promoting the dignity of the human person. Pope Francis summarized “Respect Life” best when he said: “Even the weakest and most vulnerable, the sick, the old, the unborn and the poor, are masterpieces of God’s creation, made in God’s own image, destined to live forever, and deserving of the utmost reverence and respect.”
Some wonder why the Catholic Church is so concerned about life issues. After all, are not all these issues very personal, and should they not be left up to people’s ability to make their own choices? Of course, people should make their own decisions. But personal decisions should be informed decisions. These personal issues have ethical and moral dimensions, and have a profound effect upon society and the common good.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI wrote in his Encyclical Caritas in Veritate that "The Church forcefully maintains the link between life ethics and social ethics, fully aware that a society lacks solid foundations when, on the one hand, it asserts values such as the dignity of the person, justice and peace, but then, on the other hand, radically acts to the contrary by allowing or tolerating a variety of ways in which human life is devalued and violated, especially where it is weak or marginalized.” (No. 15).
Currently, the Catholic Church is in the midst of celebrating the Year of St. Joseph. So, this year, we are looking to the witness of St. Joseph as a defender of life. He didn’t hesitate to follow God’s will of faithfully caring for and protecting Jesus and the Blessed Mother. St. Joseph’s example reminds us that we also are to care for, protect, and defend the lives of our brothers and sisters. In the Bible, we see that St. Joseph makes sacrifices out of his love for Jesus and Mary. Over and over, he shows himself to be a faithful protector of them both.
After an angel of God appeared to St. Joseph in a dream, Joseph welcomed Mary into his home, even though her pregnancy was mysterious. On the long road to Bethlehem, Joseph guided and provided for Mary and the unborn Christ child. He welcomed Jesus as his own son in a humble stable and loved him with a father’s heart. When the infant Jesus’ life was threatened by Herod, Joseph left the comfort and familiarity of his homeland and fled to Egypt with Mary and Jesus to protect Him. And as Jesus was growing up, he learned from Joseph to do the will of the Father. In every circumstance, St. Joseph cared for, defended and protected the gift of life that had been given by God.
During this Respect Life Month, we can start to become more like St. Joseph by asking ourselves a few questions and reflecting on them: Do we realize how precious every person is? As we go about our daily activities, do we treat people respectfully? How can we help those in our society who are struggling to welcome new life, like moms who are pregnant or parenting in difficult circumstances? How can we reach out to those having a hard time seeing the worth of their own life? How do we reassure those at the end of life who are afraid they are a burden or feel like their lives don’t have meaning?
At times, we may feel like we can’t make a difference, or that we’re unequipped for what God is asking of us. But St. Joseph teaches us that faith in God includes believing that he can work even through our fears, our frailties and our weaknesses. When human life is threatened, when our brothers and sisters need support welcoming or embracing life, may we lovingly respond with the faithfulness of Joseph.
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph Church, Weedsport, and St. Patrick Church, Cato) in northern Cayuga County, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.