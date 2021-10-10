Lioi: St. Joseph, defender of life

Currently, the Catholic Church is in the midst of celebrating the Year of St. Joseph. So, this year, we are looking to the witness of St. Joseph as a defender of life. He didn’t hesitate to follow God’s will of faithfully caring for and protecting Jesus and the Blessed Mother. St. Joseph’s example reminds us that we also are to care for, protect, and defend the lives of our brothers and sisters. In the Bible, we see that St. Joseph makes sacrifices out of his love for Jesus and Mary. Over and over, he shows himself to be a faithful protector of them both.

After an angel of God appeared to St. Joseph in a dream, Joseph welcomed Mary into his home, even though her pregnancy was mysterious. On the long road to Bethlehem, Joseph guided and provided for Mary and the unborn Christ child. He welcomed Jesus as his own son in a humble stable and loved him with a father’s heart. When the infant Jesus’ life was threatened by Herod, Joseph left the comfort and familiarity of his homeland and fled to Egypt with Mary and Jesus to protect Him. And as Jesus was growing up, he learned from Joseph to do the will of the Father. In every circumstance, St. Joseph cared for, defended and protected the gift of life that had been given by God.