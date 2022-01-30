Lioi: Sunday, the weekly Easter

Christian denominations that follow a liturgical calendar experience a beautiful rhythm of ordinary Sundays and special holy days, of times of fast and times of feast. In the Catholic church, the Advent/Christmas season officially concluded on Jan. 9.

Currently, we are in what is called “Ordinary Time,” which doesn’t mean that these Sundays and weekdays are unimportant; it only means we are counting the Sundays in between the two major liturgical seasons. (More properly, it could be referred as “ordinal time,” describing the numerical position of the particular Sunday.)

This year, there are seven Sundays between the end of the Advent/Christmas cycle and the beginning of the Lent/Easter cycle, and 27 Sundays between the end of the Easter season and the beginning of Advent.

We cannot speak about Ordinary Time without speaking about Sunday. The every-seven-day celebration of the Lord’s Day is the basic structure upon which the church year is built. The great liturgical seasons of Advent/Christmas and Lent/Easter are more expansive celebrations of particular aspects of the one Mystery of the Lord’s Death and Resurrection that we celebrate every Sunday.

These two special seasons focus our attention upon critical dimensions of the one mystery, a mystery so overwhelming that we are compelled to separate out various elements for particular attention. These seasons of Christmas and Easter in no way minimize the critical importance of the Sunday celebration throughout the rest of the year.

Ordinary Time is not very ordinary at all. The weekly Sunday celebration is the identifying mark of the Catholic Christian community that comes together, remembering that on this first day of the week the Lord of Life was raised up and creation came at last to completion. This is not ordinary at all. This is the fabric of Christian living.

Here is how the catechism of the Catholic Church puts it: “The Sunday Celebration of the Lord’s Day with the Celebration of the Eucharist is at the heart of the Church’s life. Sunday is the day on which the Paschal Mystery is celebrated in light of the apostolic tradition and is to be observed as the foremost holy day of obligation in the universal Church” (CCC 2177).

In the book of the Acts of the Apostles, we see this practice of the Christian assembly dates from the beginnings of the apostolic age (Acts 2:42-46). The letter to the Hebrews reminds the faithful “not to neglect to meet together, as is the habit of some, but to encourage one another (Hebrews 10:25).

"We celebrate Sunday because of the venerable Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, and we do so not only at Easter but also at each turning of the week,” wrote Pope Innocent I at the beginning of the fifth century, testifying to an already well-established practice that had evolved from the early years after the Lord's Resurrection. St. Basil speaks of "holy Sunday, honored by the Lord's Resurrection, the first fruits of all the other days,” and St. Augustine calls Sunday, "a sacrament of Easter.”

In the light of this constant and universal tradition, it is clear that, although the Lord's Day is rooted in the very work of creation and even more in the mystery of the biblical "rest" of God, it is nonetheless to the resurrection of Christ that we must look in order to understand fully the Lord's Day.

The bishops of the United States are calling for a three-year grassroots revival of devotion and belief in the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, which we celebrate every Sunday. They want to see a movement of Catholics across the United States, healed, converted, formed and unified by an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist — and sent out in mission “for the life of the world.”

These three years will culminate in the first National Eucharistic Congress in the United States in almost 50 years. Thousands of Catholics will join together in Indianapolis for a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage toward the “source and summit” of our Catholic faith.

Sunday is so important in the life of a Catholic that one of the six precepts of the church is to attend Mass on Sunday. This obligation is just a specification of the commandment to “keep holy the Sabbath.” We should remember that the commandment about keeping holy the Lord’s Day is just as important as the commandments of not killing or not stealing. Happy Sunday!

The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph Church, Weedsport, and St. Patrick Church, Cato) in northern Cayuga County, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.

