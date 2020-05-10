Lioi: The church outside the church

For many faithful and committed Catholics, the unavailability of the Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession) and the suspension of public Celebrations of Holy Mass are real spiritual penances. When the sacraments, of which we are so accustomed and have taken so much for granted, are no longer present, we realize how really important they are in sustaining our spiritual life.
When the scheduled times for confession are no longer available, however, God’s forgiveness can still be celebrated. As we read in the Catechism of the Catholic Church: "Where the individual faithful find themselves in the painful impossibility of receiving sacramental absolution, it should be remembered that perfect contrition, coming from the love of God, beloved above all things, expressed by a sincere request for forgiveness and accompanied by the firm resolution to have recourse, as soon as possible, to sacramental confessions, obtains forgiveness of sins, even mortal ones." (cf no. 1452) God’s mercy is infinite and everlasting!
Many Catholics are distressed at not being able to attend Mass, let alone receive Holy Communion. However, we must remember priests locally and throughout the world are daily offering Mass privately and grace is present to us even if we are not physically in attendance. Whenever the Eucharist is celebrated, we are surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses (cf Hebrews 12:1-3): “With Angels and Archangels, and with the great multitude of the Saints, we sing the hymn of your praise as without end we acclaim: Holy, Holy, Holy Lord, God of hosts ...” (Preface 1 of Saints)
We can be united very intentionally with those Masses by the age-old practice of Spiritual Communion. The prayer of St. Alphonsus Liguori (1696-1787) expresses this well: "My Jesus, I believe that you are present in the most Blessed Sacrament. I love You above all things and I desire to receive You into my soul. Since I cannot now receive You sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace You as if You were already there, and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You. Amen."
That having been said, there is such a thing as fasting from the Eucharist. In his book entitled "In the Pierced One," (pp. 97-98) Joseph Ratzinger (Pope emeritus Benedict XVI), wrote about St. Augustine (354-430 A.D.) who, at his approaching death, fasted from Holy Communion in order to be in union with sinners in need of Christ and in order to meet the Lord with a sense of total humility — longing for Him with a hunger and thirst. Spiritual poverty can powerfully draw us closer to Christ as we see and experience our own inadequacy.
Ratzinger wrote further that “fasting from the Eucharist, really taken seriously and entered into, could be most meaningful on carefully considered occasions, such as days of penance (and we might add during a COVID-19 pandemic). Fasting of this kind ... could lead to a deepening of personal relationship with the Lord in the sacrament. It could also be an act of solidarity with all those who yearn for the sacrament but cannot receive it.”
We can offer our enforced fasting from the Eucharist as a penance for the irreverence or carelessness with which some receive the most holy body and blood in Holy Communion. We can unite our offerings for so many who don’t realize the need for conversion or for those who are in the process but still struggling.
These are difficult times for all of us and many people are suffering because of the pandemic. The late John Cardinal O’Connor, archbishop of New York, once told a suffering woman, “Christ could have saved the world by His miracles, but He chose to save the world by His suffering.” This great truth is the basis of a Catholic understanding of redemptive suffering.
When we were baptized, we were baptized into the Body of Christ. When we “offer up” our sufferings in union with Christ’s suffering on the Cross, we, as His Body, are participating in His atoning work. When God the Father looks upon our offering, God sees His Son’s offering. As St. Paul says: “Now I rejoice in my sufferings for your sake, and in my flesh I complete what is lacking in Christ’s afflictions for the sake of his body, that is, the church.” (Colossians 1:24)
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis Church and St. Hyacinth Church) in Auburn, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.
