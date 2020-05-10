Lioi: The church outside the church

We can be united very intentionally with those Masses by the age-old practice of Spiritual Communion. The prayer of St. Alphonsus Liguori (1696-1787) expresses this well: "My Jesus, I believe that you are present in the most Blessed Sacrament. I love You above all things and I desire to receive You into my soul. Since I cannot now receive You sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace You as if You were already there, and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You. Amen."

That having been said, there is such a thing as fasting from the Eucharist. In his book entitled "In the Pierced One," (pp. 97-98) Joseph Ratzinger (Pope emeritus Benedict XVI), wrote about St. Augustine (354-430 A.D.) who, at his approaching death, fasted from Holy Communion in order to be in union with sinners in need of Christ and in order to meet the Lord with a sense of total humility — longing for Him with a hunger and thirst. Spiritual poverty can powerfully draw us closer to Christ as we see and experience our own inadequacy.