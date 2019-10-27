During the month of November, the liturgical calendar of the Catholic church has specific feasts that, taken together, commemorate what we pray in the Apostles Creed: “I believe in the communion of saints.” All those, baptized in Christ, whether living or dead, are part of the communion of saints.
Nov. 1 is the Solemnity of All Saints, commemorating that great multitude of holy ones who stand before the throne of God in heaven (Revelation 7:9). Falling on Friday this year, it is a holy day of obligation for Catholics. Nov. 2 is the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, traditionally known as All Souls Day. Catholics on this day pray for the souls in purgatory — those who die in God’s grace and are assured of their eternal salvation, but are still in need of purification, so as to achieve the holiness necessary to enter the joy of heaven (Revelation 21:27). In fact, the whole month of November is a special time when Catholics remember the souls in purgatory.
Praying for the dead is an ancient tradition. In the catacombs of the first three centuries, there is graffiti where Christians during the persecutions recorded prayers for the dead. St. Monica, mother of St. Augustine, asked her son, in the fourth century, to remember her soul in his Masses. Some of the earliest Christian writings outside the New Testament refer to the Christian practice of praying for the dead.
Such prayers would have been offered only if the early Christians believed in purgatory, even if they did not use that name for it. These prayers would make no sense if those praying thought the deceased would not benefit from prayers. Prayers are not needed by those in the full glory of heaven, and no one can help those in hell.
Some folks are fond of saying the Catholic Church “invented” the doctrine of purgatory because the word “purgatory” is nowhere found in the Bible. It is true that the word is not found in the Bible, but it does not disprove the existence of purgatory or the fact that belief in it has always been part of Church teaching. The words “trinity” and "incarnation” are not in Scripture either, yet those doctrines are clearly taught in the Bible.
There is approval of prayers for the dead in the Second Book of Maccabees. We see how Judas Maccabees went to collect his slain countrymen who had fallen in battle and then took up a collection to provide for an expiatory sacrifice. “In doing this he acted in a very excellent and noble way, in as much as he had the resurrection of the dead in view; for if he were not expecting the fallen to rise again, it would have been useless and foolish to pray for them in death” (2 Maccabees 12:43-44).
Even today, Orthodox Jews recite a prayer known as the “Mourner’s Kaddish” for 11 months after the death of a loved one so that the deceased may be purified. Prayers for the dead and the consequent doctrine of purgatory have been part of religious tradition since before the time of Christ. Even in our own day, when a loved ones dies, Catholics still request a Mass for the deceased — that is, a Mass prayed for the benefit of someone in purgatory.
Nov. 9 is the Dedication of the Lateran Basilica, the cathedral church of the bishop of Rome (Pope Francis) and the mother church of all Catholic churches. Whenever we celebrate the dedication of a church, we are really celebrating the people who make us the church, those still living in this world.
Tradition has described the communion of saints as comprising the church triumphant: those in heaven, the church suffering; those in purgatory, and the Church militant; those of us still on our faith journey in this world. Presiding over the communion of saints is Our Lord Jesus Christ King of the Universe, whose feast is celebrated on the last Sunday of the church year, which this year is Nov. 24.
Because the communion of saints unites all who are in Christ, we can pray for one another. Those on earth can pray to and with the saints in heaven, and also can pray for the souls in purgatory. The souls in purgatory can pray for us. The saints in heaven can intercede for us. It must please God to have his children helping one another. That’s why God commands us in scripture to “pray for one another” (James 5:16).