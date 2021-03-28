Lioi: The great three days

The second part consists of the adoration of the holy cross: “Behold the wood of the Cross, on which hung the salvation of the world. Come, let us adore.” Everyone in the congregation is invited to come forward to venerate the cross.

The third and final section consists of the reception of Holy Communion from the hosts consecrated at the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper “This is my body, which will be given for you. This is my blood which will be poured out for you.” The liturgy concludes in silence.

Holy Saturday (April 3) is a day without any liturgical celebration. The church recalls on this day Christ’s “Descent into Hell,” which we profess in the Apostles' Creed. This “descent,” between the time of the Crucifixion and the Resurrection, is known as the “Harrowing of Hell” from the old English term for the triumphant descent of Christ into the realm of the dead, wherein he brought salvation to all of the righteous who had died since the beginning of the world.

At St. Hyacinth Church on Holy Saturday, the traditional blessing of food baskets will take place at 11 a.m.