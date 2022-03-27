Lioi: The plan for a Eucharistic revival

When we hear the word “revival,” we might think of the revival of a previous Broadway show, the revival of an old family tradition, or a religious revival in a preacher’s tent. The bishops of the United States are not calling for a tent revival, but are calling for a three-year grassroots revival of devotion and belief in the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist.

The bishops want to see a movement of Catholics across the United States, healed, converted, formed and unified by an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist — and sent out in mission “for the life of the world.”

This three-year revival will begin on the Feast of the Most Holy Body & Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi) on June 19. Between June 19 and Corpus Christi on June 11, 2023, will be the Diocesan Year of Eucharistic Revival, and between June 11, 2023, and Corpus Christi on June 17, 2024, will be the Parish Year of Eucharistic Revival.

The three years will culminate on June 17-21, 2024, with the first National Eucharistic Congress in the United States in almost 50 years. Thousands of Catholics will join together in Indianapolis for a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage toward the “source and summit” of our Catholic faith. July 21, 2024 to Pentecost 2025 will be a Year of Going Out on Mission.

The official publication of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops on the Eucharistic Revival is entitled “The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church.” The complete document can be accessed online at eucharisticrevival.org.

The document is divided into three parts. Part one is “The Gift” and covers the topics of: 1. "The Sacrifice of Christ," 2. "The Real Presence of Christ," and 3. "Communion with Christ and the Church."

Part two is “Our Response” and covers the topics of 1. "Thanksgiving and Worship," 2. "Transformation in Christ," 3. "Conversion," and 4. "Food for the Journey." The final section is entitled “Sent Forth.”

The document begins by recalling that on March 27, 2020, at an early point in the global COVID-19 pandemic, Pope Francis walked alone in the rain across an empty St. Peter’s Square to offer prayer for the world in a time of crisis. “Faith,” he said, “begins when we realize we are in need of salvation. We are not self-sufficient; by ourselves we flounder. We need the Lord, like ancient navigators needed the stars.”

Recalling when Jesus was asleep in the boat as a tempest was raging (Mark 4:35-41), the holy father said, “The Lord awakens so as to reawaken and revive our Easter faith.” On that day, Pope Francis presided over the Rite of Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction in order to focus our attention on the presence of Christ in the Blessed Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist. The pope was reminding us that even in a time of turbulence and crisis, Jesus is present among us, as present as he was long ago in the boat on the Sea of Galilee.

In similar fashion, Pope St. John Paul II reminded us of this ongoing presence when he repeated to us the words of Christ: “I am with you always, to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20). He proclaimed: “This promise of Christ never ceases to resound in the Church as the fertile secret of her life and the wellspring of her hope. As the day of Resurrection, Sunday is not only the remembrance of a past event: it is a celebration of the living presence of the Risen Lord in the midst of his own people."

The document mentions how the pandemic has forced Catholics to stay physically distant from one another and, for a time, to view the celebration of Mass on a television or computer screen. Many of the faithful appear to have had their faith and their desire for the Eucharist strengthened by such a long separation.

At the same time, others, having lived without Mass for so long, may have become discouraged or accustomed to life without the Eucharist. In many ways the pandemic is still with us.

As Catholic Christians, we know that we need Christ to be present in our lives. He is our very sustenance as he reminded us: “Unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you do not have life with you” (John 6:53).

The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph Church, Weedsport, and St. Patrick Church, Cato) in northern Cayuga County, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.

