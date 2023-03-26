Next Sunday begins the Week called Holy, with Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord on April 2 and concluding with Easter Sunday on April 9. Toward the end of Holy Week come three special days, known as the Sacred Triduum: Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday’s Easter Vigil.

Holy Thursday (April 6) commemorates the Last Supper of the Lord Jesus, the day before his passion and death. At this evening Mass, the Catholic Church celebrates the Institution of the Holy Eucharist (“take and eat, this is my body; take and drink, this is my blood”), the Institution of the Priestly Order (“Do this in memory of me”) and the Commandment of Fraternal Charity (the optional foot-washing ceremony or “mandatum” from which word we get the designation “Maundy Thursday”). The liturgy ends in silence, with Eucharistic Adoration continuing afterwards.

Good Friday (April 7) celebrates the Passion and Death of the Lord Jesus. This liturgy, which begins in silence, has three major parts. The first part consists of scripture readings, with the narrative of the Lord’s Passion as found in St. John’s Gospel as the highlight; this is followed by the Solemn Intercessions for various needs in the church and in the world.

The second part consists of the Adoration of the Holy Cross: “Behold the wood of the Cross, on which hung the salvation of the world. Come, let us adore.” Everyone in the congregation is invited to come forward to individually venerate the cross.

The third and final section consists of the reception of Holy Communion from the hosts consecrated at the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper. “This is my body, which will be given for you. This is my blood which will be poured out for you.” The liturgy concludes in silence.

Holy Saturday (April 8) is a day without any liturgical celebration. The church recalls on this day Christ’s “Descent into Hell,” which we profess in the Apostles' Creed. This “descent,” between the time of the Crucifixion and the Resurrection, is known as the “Harrowing of Hell” from the old English term for the triumphant descent of Christ into the realm of the dead, wherein he brought salvation to all of the righteous who had died since the beginning of the world.

At St. Hyacinth Church on Holy Saturday, the traditional Blessing of Food Baskets takes place at 11 a.m.

The Great Easter Vigil begins on the evening of Holy Saturday (April 8) around dusk. This liturgy consists of four parts. The first part is the lighting of the Paschal or Easter candle (symbol of the risen Christ). From the Easter candle are lighted individual candles held by members of the congregation. With the church filled with lighted candles, the Easter proclamation, the “Exultet," is sung.

The second part of the vigil consists of readings from the Old and New Testaments, tracing the history of God’s saving actions, culminating in the singing of the "Alleluia" (silenced since the beginning of Lent) and the solemn proclamation of the Easter Gospel of the Resurrection of the Lord.

The third part of the vigil consists of the blessing of water and the renewal of baptismal promises, along with the baptism of any adults and/or the reception into full communion in the Catholic Church of those baptized in another Christian tradition. The final part of the Vigil is the festive Celebration of the Easter Eucharist.

Easter Masses of the Resurrection are celebrated on Easter day (April 9) with the Triduum itself concluding at St. Mary’s Church with vespers (evening prayer) at 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday afternoon. Catholics should check their individual church for the exact time of the Triduum services and Easter Sunday Masses, or check out the Easter ad in The Citizen.

In preparation for the Easter celebrations, two Lenten Penance Services will take place in Auburn: 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at St. Mary’s Church, and 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at St. Alphonsus Church. As part of each service, four priests will be available for individual confession.

During this year of the Eucharistic Revival in the United States, Holy Week is a wonderful time for people who have been away from the church for a while to return. “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad.”