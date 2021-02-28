Lioi: The year of St. Joseph

In the devotional calendar of the church, as distinct from the liturgical calendar, each month of the year features a specific devotion. Catholics certainly are familiar with the month of May, dedicated to Mary, the mother of God; October, dedicated to the holy rosary; and November, dedicated to the holy souls in purgatory. The month of March is dedicated to St. Joseph, the foster father of Jesus and spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The feast of St. Joseph is on March 19.
This month of March provides an opportunity to call to mind “The Year of Saint Joseph,” recently declared by Pope Francis. With the apostolic letter "Patris Corde" (“With a Father’s Heart”), Pope Francis recalls the 150th anniversary of the declaration of St. Joseph as patron of the universal church. To mark the occasion, the holy father has proclaimed a special “Year of Saint Joseph,” which began on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8, 2020, and will conclude on the same feast in 2021.
The holy father wrote "Patris Corde" against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which, he says, has helped us see more clearly the importance of “ordinary” people who, though far from the limelight, exercise patience and offer hope every day. In this, they resemble St. Joseph, “the man who goes unnoticed, a daily, discreet and hidden presence,” who nonetheless played “an incomparable role in the history of salvation.”
St. Joseph, in fact, “concretely expressed his fatherhood” by making an offering of himself in love, “a love placed at the service of the Messiah who was growing to maturity in his home,” writes Pope Francis, quoting his predecessor St. Paul VI. In St. Joseph, “Jesus saw the tender love of God,” the one that helps us accept our weakness, because “it is through” and despite “our fears, our frailties, and our weakness” that most divine designs are realized.
Joseph’s spiritual path “is not one that explains, but accepts” — which does not mean that he is “resigned.” Instead, he is “courageously and firmly proactive,” because with “Holy Spirit’s gift of fortitude,” and full of hope, he is able “to accept life as it is, with all its contradictions, frustrations and disappointments.”
In practice, through St. Joseph, it is as if God were to repeat to us: “Do not be afraid!” because “faith gives meaning to every event, however happy or sad,” and makes us aware that “God can make flowers spring up from stony ground.”
“The carpenter of Nazareth,” explains the Pope, "was able to turn a problem into a possibility by trusting in divine providence.” He had to deal with “the concrete problems” his family faced, problems faced by other families in the world, and especially those of migrants.
In this sense, St. Joseph is “the special patron of all those forced to leave their native lands because of war, hatred, persecution and poverty.” As the guardian of Jesus and Mary, Joseph cannot “be other than the guardian of the Church,” of her motherhood, and of the body of Christ. “Consequently, every poor, needy, suffering or dying person, every stranger, every prisoner, every infirm person is ‘the child’ whom Joseph continues to protect.”
“A carpenter who earned an honest living to provide for his family,” St. Joseph also teaches us “the value, the dignity and the joy of what it means to eat bread that is the fruit of one’s own labor.” Especially in light of rising unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pope calls everyone to “review our priorities” and to express our firm conviction that no young person, no person at all, no family should be without work!”
Pope Francis describes Joseph’s fatherhood of Jesus as “the earthly shadow of the heavenly Father.” “Fathers are not born, but made,” says Pope Francis. “A man does not become a father simply by bringing a child into the world, but by taking up the responsibility to care for that child.”
At the conclusion of his letter, Pope Francis added a prayer to St. Joseph, which he encourages all of us to pray:
Hail, Guardian of the Redeemer,
Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
To you God entrusted his only Son;
in you Mary placed her trust;
with you Christ became man.
Blessed Joseph, to us too,
show yourself a father
and guide us in the path of life.
Obtain for us grace, mercy, and courage,
and defend us from every evil. Amen.
To read the full letter, Google "Patris Corde."
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph Church, Weedsport, and St. Patrick Church, Cato) in northern Cayuga County, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.