Lioi: They showed us unusual kindness

The Rev. James Loughran, S.A., director of the Graymoor Ecumenical & Interreligious Institute, noted that “as we gather annually throughout the world to pray for the unity of Christians, we are reminded of the importance of the need for 'unusual kindness' in the dialogue that leads to growth in unity. We do this in a world where separation and division hinder the quest for Christian unity. In 2020, we are being called to show unusual kindness toward one another.”

During this Week of Prayer, all Christians are called to form a vibrant and prayerful witness for Christian unity by heeding Jesus’s prayer “that they all may be one.”

In the midst of this Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, we observe on Jan. 22 (in the Catholic liturgical calendar) the “Day of Prayer for the legal protection of unborn children.” It is a day to unite and to raise a prayer to respect human life from its conception and throughout pregnancy.

The dignity and value of human life do not depend on our actions, social position or age: They are based on the fact that we are made in the image and likeness of God. This is the sanctity of life; it is a permanent value which cannot be estimated nor subject to conditions.