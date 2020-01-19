Lioi: They showed us unusual kindness

On Feb. 10, many Christians in Malta celebrate the Feast of the Shipwreck of St. Paul, marking and giving thanks for the arrival of Christian faith on these islands. The reading from the Acts of the Apostles (Chapter 27:18-28:10) used for the feast is the text for this year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. This scripture reading was chosen by the International Committee of the Faith & Order Commission of the World Council of Churches and the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity. From Acts 28:2 comes this year’s theme: “They showed us unusual kindness.”
The dates of Jan. 18 to Jan. 25 for the Week of Prayer were proposed in 1908 by servant of God, the Rev. Father Paul Wattson, S.A., founder of the Society of the Atonement, to cover the original days of the feasts of the Chair of St. Peter (Jan. 18) and the Conversion of St. Paul (Jan. 25), and therefore have a symbolic significance.
Kindness is a much-needed virtue in our search for Christian unity. The people who showed unusual kindness to Paul and his companions did not yet know Christ, and yet it is through their kindness that a divided people were drawn closer together.
Our own Christian unity will be discovered not only through showing kindness to one another, but also through loving encounters with those who do not share our language, culture or faith. In such journeys and encounters, God’s will for his church and all people comes to fulfillment. As St. Paul will proclaim in Rome, this salvation of God has been sent to all peoples (see Acts 28:28).
The Rev. James Loughran, S.A., director of the Graymoor Ecumenical & Interreligious Institute, noted that “as we gather annually throughout the world to pray for the unity of Christians, we are reminded of the importance of the need for 'unusual kindness' in the dialogue that leads to growth in unity. We do this in a world where separation and division hinder the quest for Christian unity. In 2020, we are being called to show unusual kindness toward one another.”
During this Week of Prayer, all Christians are called to form a vibrant and prayerful witness for Christian unity by heeding Jesus’s prayer “that they all may be one.”
In the midst of this Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, we observe on Jan. 22 (in the Catholic liturgical calendar) the “Day of Prayer for the legal protection of unborn children.” It is a day to unite and to raise a prayer to respect human life from its conception and throughout pregnancy.
The dignity and value of human life do not depend on our actions, social position or age: They are based on the fact that we are made in the image and likeness of God. This is the sanctity of life; it is a permanent value which cannot be estimated nor subject to conditions.
Every day we face situations where it seems that some people are worth more than others. We are part of unequal societies, divided into social classes. In the world of work, we sometimes come to believe that people are only worth their merits, what they can produce.
Many governments around the world continue to deny the right to life of unborn babies. Some try to determine up to what gestational age and under what conditions unborn babies deserve legal protection. States must ensure the effective preservation of life from the moment of conception. To think otherwise is to relativize human dignity and to believe that some lives are worth more than others, that some are disposable or that, under certain circumstances, we can legitimately deprive others of the right to live.
In addition to the legal protection of unborn children, as a society we must guarantee the support of pregnant women in conditions of fragility, reinforce the legal responsibilities of parents and acknowledge the conscientious objection of all health personnel. We must provide women with accompaniment, resources, prenatal and perinatal care, preparation for childbirth and the necessary job training so that they can cope with their pregnancy and improve their situation, for the sake of their babies and themselves.
The 47th annual March for Life, the world’s largest annual human rights demonstration, will be held on Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C. We need to unite our voices in prayer and become active and socially responsible citizens, in favor of the life of all people from a mother’s womb.
This year’s theme for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity can also inform the dialogue between pro-life and pro-choice advocates: “They showed us unusual kindness.”
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis Church and St. Hyacinth Church) in Auburn, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.