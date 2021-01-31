Lioi: Thinking beyond the pandemic with Pope Francis

Existence becomes lopsided when we focus on the technical and the abstract and lose our roots in the natural world. When we neglect Mother Earth, we lose not just what we need to survive but the wisdom to live together well.

A humanity impatient with the limits that nature teaches is a humanity that has failed to master the power of technology. In other words, technology has ceased to be our instrument and has become our overload. It has changed our mindset. How? We become more intolerant of limits: if it can be done, and it is profitable, we see no reason why it shouldn’t be done. We begin to believe in power, confusing it with progress, such that whatever boosts our control is seen as beneficial.

Our sin lies in failing to recognize value, in wanting to posses and exploit that which we do not value as a gift. Sin always has this same root of possessiveness, of enrichment at the expense of other people and Creation itself. The sin is in exploiting what must not be exploited, in extracting wealth (power or satisfaction) from where it should not be taken. Sin is a rejection of the limits that love requires. ... It is a mindset that despises the limit that another’s value imposes.