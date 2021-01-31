Lioi: Thinking beyond the pandemic with Pope Francis

In his new book, "Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future," Pope Francis shares a very personal vision of a better world in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is convinced that the call to live in friendship with God and our neighbor is inseparably bound up with the care of our environment. What follows are some passages from “Let Us Dream.”
For a long time, we carried on thinking that we could be healthy in a world that was sick. But the crisis has brought home how important it is to work for a healthy world.
The world is God’s gift to us. The biblical story of Creation has a constant refrain: ‘And God saw that it was good’ (Genesis 1:12). Good means bountiful, life-giving, and beautiful. Beauty is the entryway to ecological awareness. ... Beauty, like creation itself is a pure gift, a sign of the God who overflows with love for us.
If someone who loves you gives you a beautiful and valuable gift, how do you handle it? To treat it with contempt is to treat the giver with contempt. If you value it, you admire it, look after it; you do not distain it; you respect it and are grateful.
The damage to our planet stems from the loss of this awareness of gratitude. We have grown used to owning, but too little to thanking. ... It’s an awareness, not an ideology. There are green movements that turn the ecological experience into ideology, but ecological awareness is just that: awareness, not ideology. It’s being conscious of what’s at stake in the fate of humanity.
Existence becomes lopsided when we focus on the technical and the abstract and lose our roots in the natural world. When we neglect Mother Earth, we lose not just what we need to survive but the wisdom to live together well.
A humanity impatient with the limits that nature teaches is a humanity that has failed to master the power of technology. In other words, technology has ceased to be our instrument and has become our overload. It has changed our mindset. How? We become more intolerant of limits: if it can be done, and it is profitable, we see no reason why it shouldn’t be done. We begin to believe in power, confusing it with progress, such that whatever boosts our control is seen as beneficial.
Our sin lies in failing to recognize value, in wanting to posses and exploit that which we do not value as a gift. Sin always has this same root of possessiveness, of enrichment at the expense of other people and Creation itself. The sin is in exploiting what must not be exploited, in extracting wealth (power or satisfaction) from where it should not be taken. Sin is a rejection of the limits that love requires. ... It is a mindset that despises the limit that another’s value imposes.
If you think abortion, euthanasia, and the death penalty are acceptable, our heart will find it hard to care about the contamination of rivers and the destruction of the rainforest. And the reverse is also true.
So even though people will argue strenuously that these issues are different in moral terms, as long as they insist that abortion is justified, but not desertification, or that euthanasia is wrong but polluted rivers are the price to pay for economic progress, we will remain stuck in the same lack of integrity that put us where we are now.
Covid-19 is making this apparent, for those with eyes to see. This is the time for integrity, for exposing the selective morality of ideology, and to embrace the full implications of what it means to be children of God. That is why I think the future we are called to build has to begin with an integral ecology, an ecology that takes seriously the cultural and ethical deterioration that goes hand in hand with our ecological crisis.
Pope Francis’ book is available wherever good books are sold.
The Rev. Frank E. Lioi is pastor of St. Mary’s Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph Church, Weedsport, and St. Patrick Church, Cato) in northern Cayuga County, and dean of the East Region (Cayuga and Tompkins counties) of the Diocese of Rochester. He can be reached at flioi@dor.org.