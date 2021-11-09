 Skip to main content
EDUCATION

Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County to hold orientation

  • Updated
Open book
Deposit Photos

Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County will hold an orientation session at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Center for Learning, 12 Allen St., Auburn.

Tutors assist adult learners in basic literacy or English as a second language, helping them become independent readers and writers, or English speakers. Attendees of the session will get a broad overview of the agency and learn what a tutor does, where tutors are needed and what to expect from training.

More sessions are being scheduled, and those interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the agency with times that work best. Training classes are scheduled as needed, and online training is also available.

Volunteers must attend orientations before becoming tutors.

For more information, call the organization at (315) 253-5241.

